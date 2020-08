A couple of forest rangers who were hiking in Yellowstone National Park after a forest fire, told this story.

As they were assessing the inferno’s damage, one ranger found a bird literally petrified in the ashes, perched like a statue on the ground at the base of a tree. Somewhat sickened by the eerie sight, he noticed something moving under her.

When he removed her body, there were three tiny chicks nestled under their dead mother’s wings. The loving mother, keenly aware of impending disaster, had carried her offspring to the base of the tree and had gathered them under her wings, instinctively knowing that the toxic smoke would rise. She could have flown to safety but had refused to abandon her babies.

Then the blaze had arrived, and the heat had scorched her small body, but the mother had remained steadfast and was willing to die so those under the refuge of her wings could live.

How much more does Jesus love you? Jesus knew we were doomed, so He willingly gave His life so that He could save us from eternal death. Will you trust and believe in Him today?

"He will cover you with His feathers, and under His wings you will trust. His truth will be your shield and buckler. You will not be afraid for the terror by night; neither from the arrow that flies by day," (Psalm 91:4-5)

Christ, as the Rose of Sharon, was willing to be crushed, and this holy fragrance of love reveals the nature of God’s amazing grace.

Among the chaos, we know that God is still on His throne and is only allowing the devil to have a short time of rebellion before Jesus returns to restore order. We should not be surprised as the deterioration of humanity is prophesied in His Word.

I encourage you to find a quiet place today and share with Him about all the things that are troubling you. In John 14, we read where Christ sent the Holy Spirit and that He would help guide and comfort us in our journey. In His presence, you will find peace and encouragement, but we must take the initiative to seek Him.

I’m receiving more emails and letters than ever before, and many are from individuals who are afraid about what is happening in our world. There is a lot of talk about tribulation, and these subjects are not pleasant to imagine, as they involve anxiety and the mysteries of the unknown.

I’ve studied the Bible and listened to many teachers about the last days, and it’s true that perilous times are coming. Some are having dreams and visions about the future, and like the rest of you, I’m asking the Lord to reveal what is true and what is not.

Nonetheless, may we remember that Jesus will never leave us or forsake us, no matter what we may face from this point forward. Like the mother bird who would never abandon her children, we can know that God is always with us.

Christ is an invincible tower of safety, and is still inviting those who are battling fear and anxiety to "Come unto me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest." (Matthew 11:28)

The Rev. Billy Holland lives in Central Kentucky where he is a Christian minister, chaplain and author of the book "A Lifestyle of Worship." Read more at: billyhollandministries.com.