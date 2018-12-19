About three weeks after Hurricane Michael ravaged the area Evelyn and Chuck Burkhead drove from their Tallahassee home with a truck load of donations of clothing for adults and children.

As they drove through the area, seeing places where donations had been dropped, they meandered through Port St. Joe and encountered the community of Highland View.

The couple drove through the community, with houses washed onto streets, debris piles everywhere, and what they saw, well, Evelyn could not get through the description without her voice cracking.

“I am very emotional about it,” she said, almost as if apologizing. “The devastation was heartbreaking.

“And it was obvious that this area was a bit impoverished to begin with. It was tragic.”

They saw a sign with the words “Highland View Volunteer Fire Department” scribbled on it.

There they would meet Stephanie Pool, who has acted as something of a coordinator at the fire house for relief efforts, which as with many other local communities has funneled through volunteer fire departments.

After dropping off their truckload at the fire station, Evelyn and Chuck decided to adopt Highland View, to make the community their “neighbors.”

“I’m a mother and a grandmother and they have been fortunate to have so much,” Evelyn said, again fighting back tears.

“These people were trying to carry on with their lives and one day they have nothing.”

She would call her effort “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”

Once home, Evelyn set up a fundraiser on Facebook and another on another social media site. Her son, a Tallahassee veterinarian, also helped push the word out about this little community which had suffered so much.

The starting, Evelyn said, was tough for the first couple of weeks, but as the information was read by more and more people, the response was, shall we say, astounding.

Particularly among the communities of northeast Tallahassee which the Burkheads call home.

“People started responding and it just kept growing,” Evelyn said. “It’s been amazing.”

Since that first truckload, the Burkheads and members of their family have made four more trips, bringing in supplies.

And the donations have spanned from basic hygiene items to blankets, coats and socks. The breadth of it all is a bit staggering.

But, little of it after that first load was random and entering back into our story is Stephanie Pool.

Now, here is the mindset the Burkheads now partnered with.

“The biggest blessing I can give is to be a blessing,” Pool said.

Pool, who became “my eyes and ears,” Evelyn said, and her mother had surveyed the neighborhood; she understood the needs of the people living there.

All she had to do was let Evelyn know.

“Everything I asked for she got,” Pool said. “It was amazing what she did.”

And as the holidays approached, Pool and her mother identified every child in the community and any Christmas wishes.

Evelyn said her home is now brimming with every imaginable toy a child, toddler to age 17, she noted, could desire, including a range of balls, books and puzzles.

“Right now it looks like Santa Claus came in and dropped off his sleigh,” Evelyn said with a laugh. “And people keeping dropping things off.”

Not just for the humans, either; Evelyn was en route to pick up some dog food after our chat.

At 12 p.m. ET Saturday the Burkheads, including her son and several grandchildren, will be at the fire department with Santa distributing the gifts.

“It’s been a blessing to me,” Evelyn said. “I’ve enjoyed doing this so much. I feel like I was led to do this.

“These kids have been through enough. We’ve got to help them. And I am not going to stop after the holidays.”

That’s right, Evelyn and Chuck Burkhead are taking this adoption concept seriously, and there will remain work to be done, lives to aid.