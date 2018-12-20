PANAMA CITY – The U.S. Department of Labor has issued a grant through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for CareerSource Gulf Coast to work with local governmental entities and not-for-profits in Bay, Gulf and Franklin Counties. The funds provide temporary employment wages to workers displaced due to Hurricane Michael.

These employment opportunities are anticipated to last from six (6) months to one (1) year and are focused on hurricane clean up and humanitarian efforts. There are three basic jobs with positions available in a number of locations—general laborer, humanitarian worker and general office worker. Wages for these positions range from $12-$15 per hour, 30-40 hours per week.

Anyone interested in applying for these jobs is encouraged to contact local CareerSource Gulf Coast offices located in Bay, Gulf and Franklin counties. These locations can be accessed by visiting our website at https://www.careersourcegc.com/About-CareerSource-Services-By-County.aspx.

CareerSource Gulf Coast provides free services to job seekers and employers in Bay, Gulf and Franklin Counties, with offices operated in all three counties. Visit www.careersourcegc.com to learn more about our professional workforce development and job placement services.