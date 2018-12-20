First, let me tell you that I actually know when Christmas is and what it truly means. It is my opinion that without the true Christmas, we would be in a world of hurt. That is what I believe and thankfully, I still live in country where I can believe what I know to be true.

We do not need gifts, but they are nice and thoughtful. We do not need fancy dinners, but they tend to bring families together and allow for conversations and stories. We do not need new vehicles, sparkling jewelry or the latest new gadget from a store that did a good job convincing us that we couldn’t live without the new gadget.

For anyone thinking I need a new “Instant Pot,” I went ahead and got myself one on Black Friday. If there are things you really don’t want people to get you, you should go ahead and buy them for yourself. I do enjoy my new cooking gadget though, but it took a little time to figure out how it works and why it does the things that it does. Don’t let the name fool you, it is a long way from “instant” when you include the rituals it needs to perform to get started and the ceremony it needs to go through before you open the lid.

That description might even remind you of someone, rather than something you can cook grits in. If it is on your Christmas list, don’t let me discourage you, I think you will be happy with it.

Assuming you do know the true meaning of Christmas, and understand that it isn’t about the other wonderful things we think about like the tree and the lights and your Aunt Sally’s cornbread dressing, what are people looking for at Christmas or around Christmas?

Trust me, there are a lot of folks who spend a lot of time analyzing and capturing what you are searching for if you are doing it from your computer or other tech gadget. I did some research and found out a few interesting things that happen during the Christmas season.

One researcher found that searches for “should I break up with my boyfriend” skyrocketed during Christmas week. That is kind of heartbreaking if the boy has already spent some time (and money) picking out the girl’s Christmas gift. The search may be justified, if he got her an Instant Pot (unless she really wanted one).

The same researcher noted that in the United States, the number of people searching for “Should I get a divorce?” was double what it was at any other time during the year. I’m not sure why this is and I’m not going to make a joke about it.

However, I will say that I understand the next finding this researcher made. It was determined that people asking the question, “Should I quit my job?” was at its lowest during the Christmas season. Hopefully, it’s because people are thankful to have a job, but it’s more probable that they know they have to pay for all the stuff they charged for either themselves or to give to others.

Do you think people are naughtier or nicer around Christmas? One finding was proof that they are naughtier, because of the jokes they search for. On Christmas, searches for “clean jokes” are below the average, while searches for “dirty jokes” reach their highest point of the year. It could be that you have an “Uncle Earl” who feels it necessary to reel off one of those jokes during Christmas dinner that makes your eyes roll, preferably when he is out of earshot of the children’s table.

You should’ve taken Uncle Earl to the Christmas Eve service at church… not that it would have done much good, but he might understand the bar of soap you have wrapped for him under the tree.

Searches for other bad stuff actually go down around Christmas, which is kind of encouraging. However, come New Year’s Eve and Day, all the searches for bad stuff hits their highest levels of the year.

The Christmas season is a time for joy and happiness, not because of the all the fanfare, but because if you really understand its true meaning, you don’t have to search for it. And whatever you do, don’t ask or search for answers related to your love life on the internet.

Read more stories at www.CranksMyTractor.com.