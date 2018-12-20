Losing someone you love is incredibly hard. And now the holidays are upon you. That empty chair, with all its memories and sentiment, now seems to be the largest piece of furniture in your home.

Tasks, any tasks, especially holiday-related ones, are overwhelming. You try not to allow your sadness to dampen the spirits of everyone around you, especially those who share your grief, but many days you fail.

You appreciate the friends who want to be there for you, those who want to ease your pain – even those who don’t have a clue what to say. This includes me. What words can I offer to help you through this painful, “most wonderful time of the year”?

I know some of you personally. Others, I read about your pain in emails and on Facebook. I’m desperate to lighten your sadness, but I fear my feeble words will sound glib and only add to your sorrow.

So I’m praying for God to show me how to be there for you. And when that’s not possible, how I can pray for you. I’m asking God what to do and how to pray when you can’t stop crying, when you’re tempted to scream out of anger and exhaustion – and when you actually do.

Would it help if I were to also pray for you to experience God’s presence and provision as described in Psalm 23:1 (AMPC)?

“The LORD is my Shepherd [to feed, guide, and shield me], I shall not lack.”

As I pray, I’ll trust that our compassionate, sympathetic and ever-present Shepherd will help you make it through each day. That you’ll experience God’s compassion and love as He provides for you and guides you. And I will believe that at the end of every long, long day, you’ll be able to sleep, sensing His protection over you.

God bless you, dear friend. Please let me (and everyone who loves you) know how we can be there for you – not just during this holiday season, but for as long as you need us.

Sheryl H. Boldt is the author of the blog, www.TodayCanBeDifferent.net. You can reach her at SherylHBoldt@gmail.com.