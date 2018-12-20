Leah Maulding, the Junior Service League of Port St. Joe and hundreds of donors have transformed the Port St. Joe Elementary School gym into what looks like a Toys R Us outlet.

More than 5,000 new, packaged toys, a number which does not include big-ticket items such as bicycles and tricyles or an array of Christmas stocking stuffers, line the gym floor and the bleachers that surround it.

There are dolls, stuffed animals, books, games, puzzles, telescopes and too many other items to list in one sentence or story.

Tonight, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET, a Christmas event will be held to help distribute those toys.

Each child, and the event is open to all in Port St. Joe and Mexico Beach, will be given two tickets to select among the toys and another ticket to consider a big-ticket item.

There will be refreshments, including hot cocoa outside, and Santa will be out back for photos and some Ho! Ho! Ho!

All of it generated from an idea concocted by a North Carolina resident with deep ties to Port St. Joe.

Leah Maulding’s lineage includes five generations of Port St. Joe residents and she was married to husband, Al, whose family also has deep local roots, in Beacon Hill.

Two of her three children were born in Bay County hospitals.

And the days and first week after Hurricane Michael ravaged the area were excruciating for the midwife.

“Because of my schedule we couldn’t come down immediately and help,” Leah said. “I was just heartbroken I couldn’t be there.

“I want to help and it was suggested maybe I should adopt a family. But I wanted to do more.”

So she got on Facebook and posted about hoping to bring some Christmas spirit to the area.

“I figured I would be handing out some candy canes and coloring books,” Leah said.

But along the way, Christy Taunton of the Junior Service League of Port St. Joe reached out and a partnership was born.

“She has been incredible,” Leah said. “She said if we want to do this, let’s do it right.”

The members of the Port St. Joe Strong and Mexico Beach Strong Facebook pages helped spread the word.

“My goal was to have one toy per child in Port St. Joe and Mexico Beach,” Leah said. “I knew Bay County would get a lot more attention, and they did. This is why this area is called the Forgotten Coast.

“This is the product of a bunch of people who love the Forgotten Coast.”

The word was heard in Kansas, Ohio, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and so on, coming to include more than 60 sponsors, individuals, businesses and civic organizations.

“There were not only toys but monetary donations and we sold T-shirts,” Leah said of the green shirts with a logo that is the outline of a turtle with a Christmas tree in the middle.

“About two weeks in I knew it was going to be bigger than I envisioned. So I had to expand my vision.”

The drive to bring Christmas, Leah added, also had personal benefits.

“It helped me cope,” Leah said. “I was kind of lost for a week. This gave me purpose.

“I like to care for people and I love Port St. Joe. This is all about a big heart and a lot of love.”

Monday night she and her husband left North Carolina with stops in Atlanta and Dothan to pick up loads of donations, ultimately landing in Port St. Joe with a 26-foot U-Haul stuffed to the top.

Taunton had used several area organizations, churches and businesses as storage spots.

The Mauldings arrived in Port St. Joe Tuesday night and gained access to the school gym at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, working until 1 a.m. Thursday night and returning to continue to unload later that morning.

The result is a Christmas playground open to the children of Port St. Joe and Mexico Beach starting at 5:30 p.m. ET,