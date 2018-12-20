The commissioners representing the south end of the county held a town hall meeting Wednesday to provide information to citizens regarding issues from debris removal to road repairs.

Commissioners Sandy Quinn, Jr. (District 4) and Phil McCroan (District 5) called the meeting in attempt to answer questions and provide essential information.

The highlights:

Debris removal

As of Wednesday, contractor AshBritt had removed more than 1.2 million yards of debris. That does include debris from state roads.

The contractor still has more than 30 units working Gulf County.

After working a half day on Friday, debris removal crews will take the holidays off and return Jan. 3 with a focus on picking up refrigerators, cleaning bays and waterways.

The Board of County Commissioners will consider deadline for road-side pick-up of debris during a Jan. 8 special meeting.

The FDOT, which is overseeing the work, is recommending Jan. 20 as a deadline, though County Administrator Michael Hammond said he was leaning toward Jan. 31 as a deadline.

As for debris removal on private property, the county and its disaster consultant are working with FEMA on the right-of-entry process.

Assistant County Administrator Warren Yeager, however, recommended that property owners were likely to find it more efficient if they could move debris to the roadside for pick-up without waiting for the right of entry.

Hammond said the total cost of debris removal in the county will likely top $100 million, a sum the county could not have shouldered without a governor’s declaration in the early in the aftermath of the storm.

That declaration put the funding for debris removal in several small counties, including Gulf, under the Florida Department of Transportation.

Road work

FDOT officials said road work in three high-priority areas had already been contracted for, using the contractor currently working on the Inlet Bridge in Port St. Joe.

Superior Contractors will also perform the work around the Simmons Bayou Bridge as well as necessary repairs just north of the Stump Hole on Cape San Blas Road.

The Inlet Bridge work is ongoing, though it is a prelude to replacing the bridge, already in the five-year work plan, to begin in October of next year.

The Cape San Blas Road work should begin in February. That work will include armoring the shoulders and stabilizing the road.

Several residents wondered if signage or a caution light could be placed in the area.

The work in Simmons Bayou should be finished in May.

Eagle Harbor

With the cut into St. Joseph Bay at Eagle Harbor showing some signs of slightly filling in, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection has “stepped back” from working to fill the cut.

The FDEP will now hold local public hearings to discuss the cut.

The beach nourishment project is likely to begin April-May next year and will also likely to be expanded in scope, depending on further state participation.

The county is working to secure federal funding for emergency berms on all county beaches.

The existing Erosion Control Line will determine where berms are placed.

Parks

With additional workers on through disaster funding, the Tourist Development Council is working to clean and open parks.

Expansion work at Salinas Park should begin in February.

Honeyville Park will be back open this week and the beaches are also being cleaned.

Dead Lakes Park is months away from opening again.