When I see another
wide open doorway,
in Port St. Joe, I cringe,
it’s my church on
Monument and Highway 98.
The square entrance
foyer mirror hangs
diamond shaped
by one wet salty nail.
Inside, with no defined aisle,
the once bayside pews
crisscross atop
the landside pews.
Gooey black storm surged sludge
slides me past empty
stained glass window ghosts
where now I see
blue sky and St. Joe Bay.
Outside, displaced like a giant
toppled jigsaw puzzle,
the loosened and scattered
rotunda bricks reveal no
inked heartfelt messages
on the sand blasted
concrete floor.
Raging winds and
hurricane tidal waves
somehow missed
the tent like overhang
next to the kids’
intact jungle gym,
but punched the bayshore
home walls and doors
straight through the parsonage,
front to back, leaving no walls,
no furniture, no piano,
no nothing.
My pastor, walking alone,
head held low, circles, pokes
and prods anything left
in the outside debris piles that
could be worth saving.
Seeing me with my camera
he motions for me to look inside.
Camouflaged near the door
on the dirty uncarpeted
cement, I spot a silty,
grey, silver cross.
“Geoffrey look!”
He exclaims,
“It’s my commissioning cross!”
Its tangled chain, jammed
in a cement crack holds tight.
“Just pull it,” he says.
“No, I can get it.”
I twist, twirl, and turn it
every which way
careful not to break
the chain, then one last
wiggle and a big tug
frees it.
Geoffrey smiles, takes off his hat
and with no words spoken,
I hang the cross around his neck.
God’s grace fills us both.