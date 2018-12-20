TALLAHASSEE _ Kerigan Marketing Associates, Inc. has been named to the 2019 Seminole 100 list of the fastest-growing businesses owned by Florida State University alumni.

Presented by Florida State University, the Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship, and the FSU Alumni Association, the Seminole 100 event will formally recognize honorees at a dinner on Saturday, March 2 at FSU’s University Center Club where they will learn their numerical ranking among some of the most innovative and profitable businesses in the country. Group activities during the weekend celebration will include a Seminoles Baseball game reception against Mercer, a Seminoles Basketball game versus NC State, and tour of the FSU Museum of Fine Art.

Kerigan Marketing is a full-service promotional agency, owned by Dana and Jack Kerigan, providing website development, digital search marketing, video and graphic design. Clients include Pensacola State College, Gulf Coast State College, Enterprise State Community College, FSU Panama City, Macy’s and United Express Airlines. The company is a Google Certified Partner.

“We were astounded to be included in this group for the second year in a row,” said Dana Kerigan. “Our success comes from working hard to bring more business to our clients. We combine effective messaging, targeted media and proactive service to help our clients stand out faster.”

“As we enter our second year of recognizing entrepreneurial excellence with the Seminole 100, we can say without a doubt Florida State University’s entrepreneurial spirit is thriving,” said Melissa Roberts, the institute's managing director. “We look forward to recognizing the FSU alumni who are leading high-growth businesses and delivering cutting-edge solutions to help make our world a better place.”

To qualify for the Seminole 100, companies must have been in business as of Jan. 1, 2015 and shown significant three-year growth for the period ended Dec. 31, 2017. Alumni owners from publicly-traded companies must be listed on SEC filings 1-K for the last year submitted.

An alphabetical list of the 2019 Seminole 100 is available at www.seminole100.fsu.edu.