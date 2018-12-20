In their own words, the Christmas wishes of many local children

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good. Next time you come to our school can you please bring Rudolph? How is Mrs. Claus? I am doing awesome. May I have a Nintendo switch, a nerf gun, some tipped Jeans and some money and a skateboard.

Merry Christmas,

Rese

Dear Santa,

Do you know Fred Galvin. He’s my grandpa. He said I was on the good list. I totally beliv him. For Christmas I would like LOL dolls Mermaid Suprize, LOL dogs BIG SUPRIZE! BIGGER SUPRIZES! LOL Big Sisters LOL Little Sisters LOL doll pets. And in return I will leave you nine reindeer a carrot nine is plus Rudough.

Yours Truely,

McKenna

Dear Santa,

I wish you a mare Crismish. Can I have a lol doll and a ipad. I’ve been a good girl.

From,

Kelsi

Dear Santa,

Im on the good list. Wut do you do. I want a Nintendo switch, hoverboard.

From,

Laston

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. I would like a puppy, lites and Xbox for Christmas.

From

Azien

Dear Santa,

I hop I am on the good list. I wunt a stuft Santa. I wunt a stuft unicorn. I lost ol uv my stuft anmls. I hope you can git me sum mor stuff animls for Ckismis.

I love you,

Temperance

Dear Santa,

I wut a cat and a blow up air tub and a iphone 7. And I wut it to snow. And I wut LOL ples.

From,

Brooklyn

Dear Santa,

I want a IFon sevin. Santa we ben good. Will you give us a supiz. Santa will you give me a racrr. Santa will you give me a for wheeler.

From,

Jaice

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? I am doing good. I want a toll house.

Merry Christmas.

From,

Bella

Dear Santa,

Am I on the nice list. I waat a havorbord. I wut a block.

From,

Miles

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa. I like you red suit. I want a four wheeler. I have been good.

From,

Brady

Dear Santa,

How do you get all your elfs. I wot to have American girls bolls, LOL boll. Hows I wot a elf. I am get your cookies.

From,

Katherine

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like: a Nintendo switch, NBA 2K19 and new rollerblades. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Love,

Ethan

Dear Santa,

I hope you dote hast to worck that hard. I wut a bicke for Christmas and vidooas games.

How are you Santa.

From,

TJ

Dear Santa,

How mine elfs raa ther. Is red your favret culr. Wut bus rooboff eat. How bus your rander flix. I wot ples can I have for chistmas.

From,

Hayden

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. I would like to have a xbox and Fornite.

From,

Kedrick

Dear Santa,

Mary Crismis. I want the doll that crise reel teers and I whount nine hundred dollars to. I cant wate until Crimis Day and Crismis Eve. It will be so fun.

From,

Reese

Dear Santa,

I want a horse for Chrismas and a elf.

From,

Eleanor

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my elf. I am being good. I want hunting toys.

Merry Christmas,

From,

Austin

Dear Santa,

I wold like a JOJ doll and a fron G6 and a TV. Why is your favit clor red and I-pad. I was good and LOL Doll and I want my fmally together ples. The end.

Love Kylee and you good nite.

From,

Kylee

Dear Santa,

I have been good and I have been working hard. I want a gold fish, pool and an I-Phone ten. Also, I want point shoes.

Merry Christmas Santa.

From,

Elle

Dear Santa,

I would like to see you. I want a nerf gun.

Merry Christmas,

From,

Kaiden

Dear Santa,

I have been good this yaey and if I did then this yaey I riley wont a Smera t-wach for Crismis.

From,

Averee

Dear Santa,

I wish you a mery is. Pless get me a electric skooter Santa and my sisor wants a barbie house. I bin so good.

From,

Savanna

Dear Santa,

I know that I wrote a letter to you a fuie nights ago but in our class we have to send you another letter and besides I have a question for your where do you get your elfs from? And tell Chris that I miss him too. And Mercy has been every so nice that you should give here an aware and Chris should too.

P.S. Is your favorite color red and green?

From,

Elsa

Merry Christmas Santa,

I hope you have a good Christmas. I would like for Christmas: crossbow, Nerf gun, Nintendo Switch, a blackphone case, Xbox One, Minecraft for Xbox.

I’ll leave milk and cookies and I will leave carrots for the reindeers.

Thank you,

Mason

Dear Santa,

I wot a huvorbord, a black one too.

From,

Jordan

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good boy this year. And I hope you wereking less then you were last year. I want history books from Christmas and tell all of the elfs I sed hello.

From,

Deacon

Dear Santa,

Wear did your elves come from. It’s like say what. And how did your reindeer get ther magic. It is Cristmas spirt. Can I please get 3 things Nintendo swich, very my lego set and batman RC car.

From,

Braylon

Dear Santa,

I would like to see you. I am being good. How are you and Mrs. Close?

From,

Kaleb

Dear Santa,

I want a mermaid doll. How are your elves doing? I watt a LOL big play set.

From,

M.

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. I would like to have an American girl doll ice cream truck. I will leave you cookies and milk.

From,

Josie

Dear Santa,

Hi, Im Dominic. Can I have a Ps4 plees. You are my fravite person and 10000 dolars for Cresmis Ok. I my mom OK Santa. Plees let me no.

From,

Dominic

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like: new phone, slime, perple and pink skates, Wheelies and squishes. Have a mary Chistmas.

Love,

Tessa

Dear Santa,

I wold like crazey gell for Christmas and a dog. Also Merry Christmas Santa. I wold like to help my mom and dad becaouz they do oull the wrek. I wish you have a hapey Chistmas.

From,

Isla

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? I am doing good. I want a ipod, ipod case.

Merry Chrismas. Ho! Ho!

From,

Presley

Dear Santa,

Ho, Ho. Merry Christmas Santa. I will make sure I will leave some chokit chip cookis for you. I would like to play with a toy house. I bin nice this yier.

From,

Wyatt

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. I would like to have a LOL Surprise Doll, slime, tablet and Barbie.

Santa, I love you.

From,

Audrey

Dear Santa,

I wont too wish you a merry Christmas Santa. The toy that I wont is a Xbox. I wont a Iphone 6 to bekuss I like it. We have a gift for you Santa.

From,

Brian

Dear Santa,

How are you? And how is Rudolph? I am doing good. Please bring me American Gir doll horse.

Merry Christmas. Ho! Ho! Ho!

From,

Ava

Dear Santa,

I want a I phone with a phone case. How much cooces do you eat? I want a pink drum set to. Then I wount a bike. I have ben good.

Have a Merry Christmas.

From,

Peyton

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. For Christmas can I have a hoverboard with music, slime and a transformers set. Santa, and a IPhone. Have a good Christmas Santa.

Thank you,

Jonathon

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas Santa. I woud wunt a dog. If you cant get one I woud want a Ipad. Snowflake is funey. He had a cookie on his hed. Did you see snowflake.

From,

Lizzy

Dear Santa,

Please tell the Elfs that Kinsley said Hi. I am being good. Please take a picher of Rodof. I want a Barbije doll hous.

Ho! Ho! Ho!

From,

Kinsley

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I want a Ken doll, an airplane. I want to road race cars, I wunt a history book. I did not have Merry Christmas Santa. Ho, Ho. Merry Christmas.

From,

Alexandria

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. I would like to have robot with a controller for Christmas.

Whitley has a new elf at her house.

From,

Alexa

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa. Do you remember me. If you don’t remember me look at the bottom of the paper. I want to have a new toy. I like a new doll. I will be good if you give me a toy I will give you cookies.

From,

Shrian

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I been doing great are you. Do you like cookies Santa. I want an elf just like Mrs. Raffield’s. I want 13 pieces of slime.

Merry Cristmas, Santa.

From,

Sonja

Dear Santa,

Merr Christmas Santa. I wont new shous for Christmas. How many cookis dod you wont? I have bin good.

From,

Kylan

Dear Santa,

I have been trying to be good. For Christmas I would like a white Alexa, JoJo bows, LOL big surprise, LOL bigger surprise and LOL mermaid. Stay warm Santa.

Love,

Alaiya

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus. How is Rudolph? I wot an American Girl doll.

Merry Christmas.

From,

Evie

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. I would like to have a robot with controller and dinosaur DS games for Christmas.

I will lave some cookies.

From,

River

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? I am good. How about you? I want a lego set.

Merry Christmas Santa and Elfs and Mrs. Claus.

From,

Jag

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a switch and a switch Pokemen game for Christmas. I will give you cookies and milk.

Love,

Chase

Dear Santa,

How is my Elf doing is she saying about me and my sister. Do you think I’m being good. I want a basketball goal and a basketball.

Merry Christmas Santa. Ho! Ho! Ho!

From,

Eli to Santa

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. I would like a dirt bike and skateboard, DSX, DS robot, tablet, phone case and nerf darts.

From,

Malakai

Dear Santa,

How are you? I love elf santa. Cims love life Santa. Wrapper money, love, love, love.

Santa, elf, love, love, money.

From,

Emma

Hi Santa,

I have been very good this year. I would like a watch, football cards, 100& and a puppy.

I love you.

Have a great Christmas.

Love,

Christian H.

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. I would like to have a blue kitty skateboard for Christmas.

From,

Cylas

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want a elf and I want a little tiny puppy, a little cat and I want a cute monkey.

From,

Antosniyah

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like an American baby doll, Hatchimols, LOL dolls, some candy canes a notebook.

I hope you stay safe.

Love,

Harper

Dear Santa,

How are Mrs. Claus and you? I am doing good. My brother wants to see you. I want a tablet.

Merry Chrismas.

From,

Romeo

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. I would like an Iphone, LOL Surprise, Phone Case, tablet, DS4, Barbie truck and a DS.

I will leave you cookies.

From,

Iriana

Dear Santa,

How is Santa and Mrs. Clrs. I want a elf and a puppy and a toy we.

This is from Khloie.

I luv you Santa.

From,

Khoie

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a mary Christmas. For Christmas I would like a Nintendo swtch, Nerf tri strike and games for Nintendo.

Stay warm.

Love,

Grayson

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. I would like to have Fortnite for Christmas.

I will leave you milk and cookies.

From,

Kolbe

Hello Santa,

I have been so good this year. For Christmas I would like a phone, squishy slime, LOL dolls and LOL dogs.

Thak you,

Love,

Jordyn

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. I would like to have a LOL Surprise for Chistmas.

From,

Chelsea

Dear Santa,

I have been good. For Christmas I woud like: a photo printer, new book shelves and a coumpter.

Thank you a lot.

Yours truly,

Nate

Dear Santa,

This year I have been a good boy. This year I would like to have dinosaurs, car, truck and Transformers for Christmas.

My favorite dinosaur is a Brachiosaurus.

From,

Dylan

Dear Santa,

I’ve been vury good this year. For Christma I want a crossbow Nerf gun, iphoneX, Nintendo swith, ps4 games, all of Duty Spinters, Destiny and Dragon games, necklos with money sign.

I hope you have a great Christmas.

Thank you,

Brody

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. I would like a Nerf gun for Christmas.

I will leave you cookies.

Love,

Isaac

Dear Santa,

How was your day. I have been kind of good this year. On Christmas I whunt a hover board, Nintendo swith, iphon 8, Xbox, skatbord, fourweeler.

Have a Merry Christmas.

Love,

Aaron

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. I would like for everyone to have a house for Christmas.

Love,

Nevah

Dear Santa,

I been good all day. For Christmas I would like Endoraptr, Fortnight and xbox one.

Mary Christmas.

Thank you,

Beau

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. I would like a 16 inch bicycle, Xbox, Fornite, trop, tents, legos, nerf guns, huts, handcuffs for Christmas.

Thank you Santa,

Rowdy

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like love a Bella doll, LOL bigy pet, a tablet, and a nice bike that is a prise and LOL’s and a Hoverboard.

I will lave milk and cookies.

Love,

Leila

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How is Rudolph? May you brig a toy story if you don’t mind. I got a toy.

Merry Christmas, Santa. Ho! Ho! Ho!

From,

Ethan

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a grate Crismis. For Crismis I would like auqua beads, hover, skate board, camara that pitchers come out on top, a cute little pupey tiny one month with a kanal, squishies and furbuis. I hope you like my coockeys and I your reindeer like carrots.

Love,

L.

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? How is Rudolph? I am doing good.

I want a big LOL.

Merry Chrimas, Santa,

From,

Avery