The St. Joseph Bay Golf Club opened up Dec. 13 for the LGA to play the first round of golf since Hurricane Michael. Pat led out with the first drive for the newly opened 9 holes and the rest following suit, maneuvering around the course for a lot of fun and camaraderie. The club has 9 holes open that are in pretty good shape for what shape it was in. Everyone had the best time and no one kept score! Penelope finally outdrove Pat on the 18th, but it is a onetime phenomenon for Pat to outdrive her on any hole!

The annual party featured plenty of wine and the club supplied homemade lasagna, salad and bread that were delicious. Natalie outdid herself with the Christmas table decorations, even making some Christmas pups out of golf balls. Ethel, being from Maine, brought some snowballs which were thrown as opposed to into the basket, at each other. The Club was quite festive.

As opposed to exchanging gifts, everyone brought a mystery gift and we played the “Ugly Santa.” Ethel Bardsley took the prize of the most stolen gifts; every time she picked one someone else would want it. Got to be downright funny. Finally got to be, “Ok, does anyone want this one before I open it?”

The Ugliest Snowman Trophy, which the winner has to keep for a year and display it with their Christmas decorations, was won by Renni. Can’t say she was too proud of winning it.

For any lady golfers out there, please join the LGA to play on Thursday mornings at 9. Call the Club and let us know you are coming. Have a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from all the LGA ladies.