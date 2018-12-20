The Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School girls’ weightlifting team host Wewahitchka last week.
The team score finished with Port St. Joe winning 48-21.
Individual results: Name, School, Bench, Clean & Jerk and Total
101 pounds: 1. K. Moore (PSJ) 85-85-170; 119 pounds: 1. K. Allen (PSJ) 70-0-70, 2. H. McDaniel (W) 75-75-150; 129 pounds: 1. S. Burkett (PSJ) 100-110-210, 2. K. Easter (W) 105-105-210, 3. T. Tousignant (W) 75-65-140; 139 pounds: 1. M. Jasinski (PSJ) 135-120-255, 2. K. Batson (W) 60-55-115; 154 pounds: 1. Tori Fountain (PSJ) 165-155-320, 2. J. Spires (PSJ) 110-115-225, 3. K. Roberts (W) 70-60-130, 4. L. Johnson (W) 120-130-250; 169 pounds: 1. G. Nicodemus (PSJ) 120-125-245, 2. A. Hensen (PSJ) 65-75-140; 183 pounds: 1. A. Price (PSJ) 100-115-215, 2. E. Thrasher (W) 130-105-235; 199 pounds: 1. M. Burkett (PSJ) 100-105-205, 2. D. Collier (PSJ) 115-115-230, 3. K. Roberts (W) 70-60-130; UNL:
1. H. Parrish (PSJ) 120-115-235.