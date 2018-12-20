The Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School girls’ basketball team began District 2-1A play last week with a pair of wins sandwiched around a loss to Niceville, which reached the state Class 7A Final Four last season.

The Lady Tiger Sharks are 4-3 overall for the season.

Port St. Joe plays at Wewahitchka tonight and hosts the Gulf County Classic Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, at 5 p.m. ET, the Lady Tiger Sharks will play Niceville.

On Saturday, Port St. Joe plays Bay High at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The other girls’ game will pit Choctawhatchee against Gadsden County at 3 p.m. ET Saturday.

Port St. Joe 50, Liberty County 12

The Lady Tiger Sharks continued to play on the road, jumping to a 13-1 lead in the first quarter in Bristol last week.

By halftime the score was 26-1 and Port St. Joe cruised.

Jae Lenox led all scorers with 22 points for Port St. Joe, adding four assists and five steals.

Quinci Elphinstone added eight points, seven rebounds, three steals and one block and Shadovia Hudgins had five points and two steals.

Mimi Larry chipped in four points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks, TeTe Croom five points and three rebounds, India Gant four points, three rebounds and a steal and Mari Johnson two points and 11 rebounds.

Niceville 64, Port St. Joe 33

The following day Port St. Joe was on the road again, heading to take on Niceville, a Class 7A Final Four team last season.

The Lady Eagles built a 19-11 first quarter lead, but Port St. Joe moved to within two points in the second quarter before a late spurt gave Niceville a 34-21 halftime lead.

Port St. Joe managed just three points in the third period, falling behind 54-24 and could not recover.

Lenox led Port St. Joe with 16 points, three assists and a steal.

Gant added four points, three rebounds and a steal, Larry four points, three rebounds, two steals and a block, Johnson four points, eight rebounds and a three blocks, Croom two points and three rebounds and Elphinstone seven rebounds and two blocks.

Port St. Joe 59, Bozeman 20

Tuesday, again on the road, the Lady Tiger Sharks captured another district win.

Port St. Joe opened an early 12-4 lead which Bozeman managed to cut to 20-18.

A late surge sent the Lady Tiger Sharks into the locker room at halftime with a 29-20 lead.

Stepping up the defense Port St. Joe shut out Bozeman in the second half while padding the final margin.

Lenox had a game- and career-high 30 points and added three rebounds, four assists, four steals and a blocked shot.

Larry added 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals and Johnson six points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and four steals.

Hudgins chipped in three points and two steals, Croom two points and three rebounds and Elphinstone 7 rebounds and a block.