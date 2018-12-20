Coming from myriad sources, including one very successful concert, Christmas stockings were distributed this week to local schools and communities.

The effort began last Saturday in Wewahitchka as Bob Grove spent three hours handing out stockings to children and parents.

The stockings, more than 1,000, came from community of Ooltewah, TN, Chattanooga and surrounding areas plus from some friends in Georgia.

A group of “sweet ladies” in Tennessee also knitted by hand scarves for teachers.

Additional stockings came via the highly successful “Rockin the Stockin” concert last Saturday featuring Love and Theft and Steve Monce.

“Rockin the Stockin was a great success,” said Kristy Grove, marketing director for the Gulf County Tourist Development Council.

In addition, resident Roni Coppock collected stockings from her family in a number of states as well as a military base in Hawaii.

So, after the distribution in Wewahitchka over the weekend, Coppock delivered stockings to Tyndall Elementary School on Monday and Tuesday, Bob Grove, his daughter, Kristy, and Coppock were joined by Santa while distributing stockings at Port St. Joe Elementary School.

Stockings were distributed at Faith Christian School on Wednesday.

Most of the stockings going to Faith Christian were supplied by Martha Diaz and a friend.