The Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School boys’ basketball team evened its record at 1-1 with a win last week over District 2-1A foe Liberty County.

The Tiger Sharks won 73-54 behind Travis Roberson’s game-high 22 points.

Jan Lowe added 12 points and Demarion Gray 10.

The Tiger Sharks play at county and district rival Wewahitchka 8 p.m. ET tonight.

Port St. Joe hosts the Gulf County Classic Friday and Saturday.

The Tiger Sharks play Bay 7:30 p.m. ET Friday in the first day of action and complete the second day against Arnold 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

The Port St. Joe junior varsity boys will play Bay at 6:15 p.m. ET Friday and Arnold at 6 p.m. ET Saturday.