Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School’s Jarrett Browning has a goal as his football career pushes him to the next level.

That goal has nothing to do with playing time in college or games and championships won.

Success on the football field would simply be a byproduct.

“The main thing I want is becoming a better person and growing in my faith,” Browning said.

“Football is the gravy.”

Browning, 6-foot-33/4, 260 pounds, will take that refreshing outlook to Warner University next year after signing a scholarship package with the school this week.

Warner University is an NAIA school located in Lake Wales, emphasizing strong academics and strong faith as bedrock principles.

That the Royals had a losing record during play in the Sun Conference is all but beside the point for Browning, though it does provide opportunities.

“They are talking about my playing right tackle,” Browning said, noting that last season’s starter has graduated. “I just like to play the offensive line, so if they move me inside that will be fine.”

Tackle, right or left, has been Browning’s home during his years as a Tiger Shark, this after a stint as the ball boy, and he has seen more than his share of success on the field, including deep playoff runs.

Meanwhile he has earned success in the classroom, sporting a 3.5 GPA; he will major in Criminal Justice with a minor in Education at Warner.

“Jarrett is an extremely hard worker,” said Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School Principal Josh Dailey. “He’s worked really hard to get to where he is.

“He’s what I would call a role-model student. We never had any problems with Jarrett Browning.”

Browning had several offers to choose from, with multiple Division II and III and NAIA schools reaching out with varying scholarship packages.

A trip to Warner was all it took to make a final decision.

“It just felt right there,” Browning said. “It’s a small campus. It just felt like home.”

Browning, whose father, Tracy, is an assistant on the football team helped nurture the drive on and off the field and Jarrett said former assistant coach Tyler Sizemore was also instrumental in understanding the game and boosting confidence.

“I really credit my dad and Tyler for what they did for me,” Jarrett said. “Port St. Joe was a good place to grow up.

“People are very supportive here and that helped.”

Jarrett said he hopes “to get to start a couple of years” at Warner, but more importantly, hopes the time at Warner provides a springboard to the ultimate prize, a spot as an athletic graduate assistant at a college-level football program.