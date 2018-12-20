While many here will long demarcate life as pre-Michael and post-Michael, Gatlin Ives has an entirely unique spin.

Ives interviewed to be the next shelter director for the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society (SJBHS) the Sunday before Hurricane Michael’s arrival.

The interview went well, with members of the humane society board indicating an offer would likely be coming.

Ives had to rush his departure on Tuesday morning of that week because of the approach of Michael.

And, as those who rode it out can attest, Michael arrived with a powerful surge on Wednesday and Ives spent the next couple of weeks watching the news and communicating with humane society board members.

“I fell in love with the community when I came to interview,” Ives said. “I don’t know if I was being naïve or dumb, watching the television reports and listening to the board members and I am saying, ‘It will be alright, it will be fine.’

“But since I’ve been here, despite the challenges, I haven’t regretted it one minute.”

The challenges are immense.

The shelter is currently closed and will open only by appointment only.

The storm did damage to the building and the ranks of volunteers dissipated.

Staffing is coming along, but Ives said he has positions to fill.

“Everybody is in emergency mode, getting everything back to normal,” Ives said. “We are taking advantage of a time when most people are doing rebuilding and doing that as well.”

Some animals are being brought to the shelter through Animal Control, but Ives said most of the cases have been dogs temporarily separated from owners by the disorientation and stress of the storm and aftermath.

“We are slowly building our animals numbers up, but it seems that most of those we are getting in as strays are being reunited with their owners pretty fast,” Ives said.

Ives said he hoped to have an adoption day or two in the near future.

The goal is to be fully operational by a scheduled Valentine’s Day-themed Open House to show-off the rebuilt shelter.

“I would like to be open again before then, but certainly by that day,” Ives said. “The board has been so great to me.

“The community has been so good and helpful to us. They haven’t forgotten about us and we haven’t forgotten about them.”

Ives grew up on the family farm in upstate New York, the family also owning an ice cream store.

Upon the arrival of summer vacation when he was 14, his parents said it was time to be productive and provided three options: work the family farm, work in the ice cream store or work at the local animal shelter.

“Spending time with animals beat spending time with my parents,” Ives said.

He ultimately worked for the shelter on and off for eight years, but a calling to aid animals was triggered by one particular case.

In that instance, 76 Pomeranians were found in a single-wide trailer, the owner living three hours away and dropping food off every three or four weeks.

“At that point I just knew that’s where I needed to be,” Ives said of caring for animals.

Among those rescued dogs was a very pregnant canine that gave birth shortly thereafter but could not produce milk to feed her puppy.

Ives bottle-fed the pup and when it was finally weaned from its mother his family adopted the dog, which is now 10 and made the trip south with Ives.

After eight years at the shelter, Ives moved south to Virginia to work at a veterinarian’s office in a suburb of Washington, D.C.

But in time that seemed far from a fit and in recent months he was scouting online for shelter positions.

He found the SJBHS ad and inquired, arriving, finally, to work last month.

“Working at a vet’s office didn’t give me the same drive that I had at the shelter,” Ives said. “It was less caring for animals than it was working with animals. I wanted to be on the front lines.

“When I came here, I just felt like this is what I wanted in Virginia, the small-town feel, that I didn’t get. I’m excited. It’s been a challenge, but as I said, I haven’t regretted my decision.”