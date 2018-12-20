The Christmas Spirit brings joy to Gulf County and must mean so much to all who choose to make a difference though their efforts to make this happen.

A call went out to help have every child in Gulf County have a toy this Christmas after they have lost everything from Hurricane Michael. It is totally impossible to say Thank You enough to all those who responded. In addition to over 140 groups and individuals donating over $35,000 in cash donations, literally thousands of toys were donated through the efforts of Nancy Stuart and her annual Toy Drive Party and Robyn Rennick contacting McKay Scholarship and High School High Tech Schools throughout the state. The total effort was in excess of $50,000.

The Christmas elves led by Nancy Stuart and Lissa Delany went shopping for specific wish lists that parents turned in to the Sheriff’s Office for toys and clothes. These were all filled and will be under the trees on Christmas morning. The Sheriff is sharing extra toys and clothes with other toy drives throughout the County and into other rural counties not as lucky as we. EVERY child has a gift under their tree.

Now, once we felt we had all toys under the tree, because of the phenomenal generosity, Sheriff Mike brought up that if a family that has never asked for help before needs to ask for toys for their kids, they need food and other help too.

So, Lissa went to George Duren at the Piggly Wiggly and he gave a discount on $50 gift certificates for food. Way to go! So now, food, toys, and clothes for Christmas. Feeling proud for being involved? You need to be!

Not finished yet! We asked that Sheriff Mike give a gift certificate to his staff from us. All had some damage, some have no home, some no car, all have worked throughout for our county regardless of their own problems. They deserve a thank you and help too.

Oh, you thought that was all you did. No way, my friends. We had some funds left over and Sheriff Mike pointed out that some folks have immediate financial needs not being met by anyone and beyond their control, particularly the elderly. He knows who “needs” and so he now has a little cash reserve to meet those needs because of you.

Feeling good yet? Well you should and thank all the local elves who with everything else they are dealing with personally spent the time and effort to make all of this come to fruition. Give them a hug when you see them. YOU made a difference in lives under trauma and stress and brought the Christmas Spirit to Gulf County. Got to be proud! Got to be Thankful.

Be kind, Be gentle, Be patient.

Merry Christmas, God Bless Each and Every One, and Happy New Year