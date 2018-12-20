GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club brought a little Christmas cheer at the 2018 Wewahitchka Christmas Parade with Ms. Claus and 2 elves on Santa’s sleigh. Pounds of candy were thrown and smiles were shared. Thanks to all those who contributed and worked on the sleigh.

GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club welcomed five new members: Rachel Hall, Rachel Jackson, Summer Johns, Brittany Moon and Sandy Partridge. If you would like more information on how to be a member contact Rhonda Alderman at 348-9477 or join us at our next meeting at Glad Tidings Assembly of God’s fellowship hall on Jan. 8 at 5:30 p.m. CT and find out what great things our club does for your community and internationally. Have a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.