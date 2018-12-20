“'Glory to God in the highest, and on Earth, peace and goodwill towards men.' That’s what Christmas is all about, Charlie Brown.” - Linus van Pelt, A Charlie Brown Christmas, 1965

Watching “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on television was the height of Christmas entertainment to me when I was a child. Honestly, it still is. It has a sweet simplicity about it, and the music by The Vince Guaraldi Trio is so fantastic that I have the soundtrack on my iPhone so I can listen to it all season long. A highlight of the show was the pitiful little tree that Charlie chose that the other kids made fun of. It was beautiful in its own way. Charlie Brown could see that, even when others couldn’t.

A Charlie Brown Christmas tugged at my empathetic young heart. I was sad each time he opened his mailbox to find nothing inside. Not a singe Christmas card!

“Mom, can I send Charlie Brown a Christmas card?” “Roonie, he’s not real, it’s just a cartoon…” was the conversation mom and I had the first year I watched it; every year afterward, I felt the same way. If only I could send Charlie Brown a card to let him know I loved his little tree. If only I could be his friend and help him decorate it. If only I could stand up to the kids who were mean to him and made fun of him for not buying into the commercialization of Christmas!

Happily, Charles Schulz provided a Linus to fill that role. Linus didn’t pretend that Charlie Brown was perfect, but he was always there to encourage him when Charlie was getting down on himself. When the whole gang of children ridiculed Charlie Brown for coming back from the Christmas tree lot with that tiny tree, Linus stepped up. He pointed out to Charlie Brown that his tree, even with its tiny size and its shedding needles, so puny that a single red glass ornament could bend it toward the snow-covered ground of their animated world, wasn’t so bad after all. Linus said he didn’t think the tree was ugly, it just needed a little love. That’s the kind of friend we all need, isn’t it?

When everyone forgot the true meaning of Christmas, Charlie Brown finally got frustrated with their greed for huge pink aluminum trees and expensive gifts. He shouted out, “Isn’t there anyone who knows what Christmas is about?!”

Linus, of course, was the man for the job, and as the lights went down on stage, he stood alone in a spotlight, reminding everyone what Christmas was really about.

"'And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And lo the angel of the Lord came down upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid. And the angel said unto them, Fear not; for, behold, I bring you tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you: Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace and goodwill towards men.' That's what Christmas is all about Charlie Brown.”

After Linus reminds Charlie and the gang of this, they settle down and happily decorate Charlie’s little tree, which comes alive with beauty because of the love it’s shown. Isn’t that what it’s about, after all?

Show love to someone who is feeling lonely, left out, or rejected. Share God’s love with people in your path who are depressed, widowed, orphaned, or oppressed. Feed the hungry. Take care of the sick.

These simple actions will make your Christmas come alive with love, too, just like Charlie’s tree. We are blessed by blessing others! What a huge gift at Christmastime.

Feeding those who are lonely or hungry or sad is a simple way to show them you care. Gift cards to local restaurants are always well-received, as are tins full of homemade cookies. If a hot pot of soup is called for, I have the perfect one for you; it’s full of flavor and it’s chock-full of nutrients that will help nourish your body as it works to fight off viruses all winter long.

I call it Christmas Soup.

Christmas Soup by Mama Steph

Ingredients:

1 pound bag of fresh turnip greens, kale, spinach, or arugula

1 quart chicken or vegetable broth

2 15-ounce cans Great Northern beans, drained and rinsed

15-ounce can diced tomatoes

2 tablespoons roughly chopped parsley

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 stalks celery, diced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar or red wine vinegar

Method

1. Place the oil in a skillet over medium heat, and then add the diced celery. Allow to saute for several minutes, until celery is tender.

2. Place the greens and broth in a Dutch oven or soup pot over medium-high heat, and bring to a boil. Turn down just a bit, and allow to continually simmer.

3. Rinse the beans, and when greens have cooked down for 20 to 30 minutes, add them along with the remaining ingredients to the soup. Stir in, and allow to simmer for awhile to allow flavors to meld. I simmer for at least 15 minutes, and then check for the vegetables to be as tender as I prefer them. Add more broth or a bit of water if needed.

4. Season with salt and pepper before serving. Serve with garlic toast, sandwiches, or crackers. Enjoy!

Bonus recipe: Super-cinnamon Snickerdoodles

My snickerdoodles are perfect this time of year, as they make a large batch of cookies to share or to serve at home. I use a lot of cinnamon, which makes them even better than the usual snickerdoodle, in my opinion. I hope you agree!

Steph’s Super Cinnamon-y Snickerdoodles

Ingredients

For the cookie dough:

3 1/2 cups flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

2 teaspoons baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup butter

2 cups sugar

2 eggs

1 tablespoon light corn syrup

2 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

For the topping:

4 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons cinnamon

Method:

In a small bowl, stir together the sugar and cinnamon and set aside.

To make the cookie dough, stir together the dry ingredients.

In a bowl with a paddle attachment, cream the butter. Add the sugar and continue to mix, then add the eggs, corn syrup, and vanilla, and mix thoroughly. Add the dry ingredients and mix until blended. Chill dough 1 hour if it’s sticky or difficult to handle. (tip: I find the snickerdoodles are softer and spread less if I chill them.)

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

Use a medium cookie scoop to scoop dough, then roll them in the cinnamon sugar to coat. (alternatively, roll dough with your hands into balls about the size of a walnut.) Place on an ungreased sheet pan 2 1/2 inches apart. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes until puffed up and the surface is slightly cracked. While still hot, sprinkle with fresh cinnamon sugar (not that which has had the raw dough rolled in it.) Let cool on the sheet pan a few minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool.

Makes 38 – 40 with medium cookie scoop.

Have a blessed week, y’all!

Stephanie Hill-Frazier is a writer, food blogger and regional television chef, whose on-air nickname is “Mama Steph”. She grew up in Gulf County, on St. Joe Beach, a place she will forever call home.

She is married and has three sons who are coming home for Christmas! You can find more of her recipes at WhatSouthernFolksEat.com, and she’d love to hear about your own favorite recipes via email at Steph@whatsouthernfolkseat.com.