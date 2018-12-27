Look, I don’t like it anymore than you do -- the caricature that has become “Florida Man” and his crazy kinfolk “Florida Woman.” I mean, sure, I laugh at the headlines. I can’t help but to click on the story, to share the meme. I do have a pulse, and anyone breathing would have a hard time turning a blind eye or deaf ear to the train wreck that is Florida Man.

But I’m also no dummy. I live in this state. I drive these highways. I know that all Floridians are just one mental lapse, wrong turn or “caught-on-camera” moment away from making headlines themselves.

Speaking of headlines, my Florida man/woman friends, here are 11 of the most bizarre, Florida Man moments of 2018.

Did I miss your favorite? Drop a comment and link in the comments.

Headline: NW Florida woman’s car rolls into pool with husband, daughter inside

I’ve been told “mommy brain” is a thing, but wow. I’m glad no one was hurt but, I do wonder why the daddy-daughter duo just… rolled with it?

Headline: ‘Cute’ otter leaps onto kayak, lunges at Florida woman’s face

Laugh if you want — I did — but this junk is scary! This woman was on a kayaking date with her husband, enjoying the Braden River when an “aggressive otter” thought it would catch a ride. Next thing Florida Woman knows, it lunges at her, and a tussle ensues so extreme that the couple is thrown in the water.

Headline: Florida Man tased after walking naked around neighborhood

This one really isn’t funny. Well, dude’s flapjack butt caught on porch cam is funny. But after seeing that, it just gets disturbing. And I promise, if there’s one thing Florida Man is always good for, it’s for making you look at your neighbors a little differently.

Headline: Jacksonville Beach’s ‘Florida Man’ is blowin’ in the winds — again — of Hurricane Florence

If you thought Florida Man was an acne-faced bro with sleepy eyes and a missing tooth, you were wrong. He’s actually a skinny, redheaded Jesus type who, yes, is most American when staring down the face of a hurricane — stars and stripes in hand.

Headline: VIDEO: Florida man hangs on after glider pilot forgets to strap him in

I love when Florida Man adds international street cred to his resume. This guy. Wow. The pilot must have roots in this swampland of state.

Headline: Florida woman passes gas, pulls knife on offended man

Dang, Gina! I know, I know that gas bubbles can be painful to your tummy, but why are you so mad? Shouldn’t you have been too relieved to care if you offended someone?

Headline: Florida woman shoots estranged husband in testicles after he tries to take her air conditioner

Here’s a classic Florida Boy meets Florida Girl tale for you.

Headline: A cockroach crawled into a Florida woman’s ear. It took nine days to get it out.

This one will make your skin crawl, and as I wrote when we started this journey -- any Floridian is at risk of making headlines by adding another bizarre notch to Florida Man’s/Woman’s belt. Like this sweet lady, with her adorable freckles and apparent ear casket for a cockroach -- head, legs and even torso.

Headline: Naked Florida man starts house fire while baking cookies on George Foreman grill

In case you ever wondered what drinking two liters of vodka, smoking marijuana and baking cookies on a George Foreman gets you… now you know. A naked Florida man unaware that his burning house is about to kill him.

Headline: Florida man wearing Crocs jumps into crocodile pond at Alligator Farm

You know that saying, “What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas”? That’s what people think about Florida when they catch a yolo idea inspired by some weird rubber shoes and a prayer. Too bad they’re wrong. When will Florida Man realize: What happens in Florida NEVER stays in Florida???

Headline: Florida city falsely sends out ‘zombie’ alert during power outage

Don’t you just love when Florida Man builds Florida Machine that then warns Floridians of a zombie attack? “There are now far less than seven-thousand-three-hundred-eighty customers involved due to extreme zombie activity,” the notice said. Smh.

Sure, we can leave whenever we want, but where's the joy in that? Happy New Year, all. And here’s to more Florida Man, Woman and Child moments in 2019!