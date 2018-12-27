The past 12 months offered snapshots of outstanding athletic achievement on local fields and hardwoods, and, as it seems to most every year, the success, the joys of winning, the agonies of defeat, were felt across all seasons.

And in more than one instance, success arrived after a heavy battle with odds, climbing high peaks despite adversity.

One person’s stab at the top stories in sports during the prior year, and remember, please, no betting

One week in May…

This is really two stories which converged during one week to provide an usual double-bill and a reason for Centennial Bank to double-down on its pledge of championship rings.

First, after two near misses in the Final Four, the Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School softball team ended its jinx to win the program’s third state title.

The Lady Gators were a study in perseverance, putting two years of heartbreaks aside.

They did it despite losing the program’s legendary coach, a delay in the state semifinals of a week due to weather and the break down of their bus traveling south.

And in earning the title, the Lady Gators finished a season that began 4-4 before Wewahitchka ran off a 21-game winning streak, not losing after mid-February.

Senior pitcher Brianna Bailey put up otherworldly numbers, 24-1, 0.33 ERA, 278 strikeouts and 30 walks in 150 innings.

Over 28 playoff innings, Bailey allowed one unearned run on 14 hits, walking two and striking out 40.

Behind Bailey was a vacuum-like defense and enough timely hitting that in 2018 the Lady Gators would not be denied.

…And one week later

There came the Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School baseball team.

This was a team that had three coaches since the end of the prior season, Ashley Summerlin arriving just before the season got underway.

And after an early winning streak, the Tiger Sharks entered into a skid that dipped them under .500 at midseason.

From there, well, it was magic, as this team, with pitchers who lacked elite velocity and hitters that lacked elite power, put together a run for the ages to a state title, the program’s first in decades.

The Tiger Sharks were at one time 9-11, pushed to 12-12 to begin the postseason before twice beating No. 1 ranked Bozeman, both times in blowouts, the second clinching the region title.

At the Final Four, they won a semifinal game after a delay of seven hours due to rain, waiting an additional 36 hours due to rain to play the championship game

Port St. Joe finished 18-12 and won six postseason games by a combined 48-11 with senior Elijah Hester earning four wins on the mound.

A step closer for the Lady Tiger Sharks

The past four years have seen the Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School girls’ basketball team contend for region and state titles, reaching as far as the state semifinals.

In 2018, behind the Class 1A Player of the Year Teiyhana Hutchinson and Class 1A Coach of the Year Kenny Parker, the Lady Tiger Sharks closed the season on an 18-game winning streak which reached all the way to the state title game.

And though they ran into a much taller Wildwood team they could not quite overcome in the title game, Port St. Joe finished with another 20-win season (28-3) and another season during which the Lady Tiger Sharks demonstrated theirs is one of the top programs in the state.

Defying Michael

Few teams had more to overcome and went further under trying circumstances in 2018 than the Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School football team.

There simply was nothing to match Hurricane Michael for disruption, disorientation and overall havoc to a schedule which had already reached its midpoint.

But the Tiger Sharks, undefeated before Michael, continued to keep the scoreboard tilted in their favor after a two-week break from action and the loss of a couple of key players whose families were displaced by the hurricane.

They got to 11-0 before losing at Baker in the state semifinals, Baker turning around and being manhandled by two-time champion Madison County in the Class 1A championship game.

But after they regrouped after Michael, until the trip to Baker, the Tiger Sharks provided the community with a much-needed respite from widespread despair and wrote a script Hollywood would envy.

Roman back in the majors

The bulk of the 2018 professional baseball season was all too familiar to Port St. Joe’s Roman Quinn, a wrist injury keeping him off the field at Triple A.

But when he was healthy in late August, the parent Philadelphia Phillies brought Quinn immediately to the majors and over his first month he was a spark for a team that was surprisingly in a playoff race.

Starting two and three times a week, pinch-hitting, coming in late as a defensive replacement, Quinn batted .346 with a .363 on-base percentage and .538 slugging percentage, OPS of .901, in his first 31 games and 80 plate appearances.

He scored 11 runs, drove in seven, hit six double, three triples and a home run.

Quinn’s OPS+, with 100 being average, was 137+.

He also stole six based in eight attempts.

Quinn fouled a pitch off his toe, breaking it, in mid-September and his numbers fell off but he showed the promise the Phillies have long seen in a healthy Quinn.

Palmer steps aside

The coach for two state title teams during separate tenures at PSJHS, John Palmer stepped aside early this year after a medical emergency disrupted his 2017 season.

Palmer led the Tiger Sharks to titles in 2005 and 2014, Port St. Joe returning to the title game in 2015.

During his two stints in Port St. Joe, Palmer won 90 games; overall he won 140 with stops in Hernando High and Bronson.

But in 2017, a medical situation forced Palmer off the sidelines and to ultimately step aside as Josh Dailey, the school’s principal took over on an interim basis.

This left Superintendent of Schools Jim Norton with a dilemma in replacing one of the most successful coaches in school history, but Palmer had already planted a seed.

Jordan arrives

During the 2017 season Palmer had noted to Norton that he was soon to enter the DROP program and suggested a perfect replacement; Greg Jordan, who had just taken Blountstown to the state title game.

After visits and interviews, Jordan, who coached one year at Wewahitchka before leaving for Blountstown some 12 years ago, took the job as well as that of athletic director.

In 12 seasons at Blountstown, Jordan was 105-39 with two appearances in the state title game.

After some transitional pains as Jordan brought a new workout regime and playing schemes, the Tiger Sharks were off.

They went 11-0, despite a hurricane in the middle of the season, and pitched six shutouts en route to the state semifinals.

Signing days

One of the goals for a high school sports programs is to provide a platform for young athletes to advance their education and, potentially, athletic careers at the next level.

Gulf District Schools graded out well and in several sports.

Naomi Parker and Brianna Bailey from Wewahitchka signed scholarships to play softball and Hutchinson from Port St. Joe is at Gulf Coast State College playing basketball.

Alvin Dempsey and Jarrett Browning, both from Port St. Joe, signed to play football at the next level, Dempsey earning all-State honors in his first year as a defensive lineman at a Mississippi JUCO.

Register signed a baseball scholarship and Celeste Chiles, also from Port St. Joe, inked a scholarship to play collegiate soccer, the first player from that program to earn a scholarship.

Trey Sanders to Alabama

Maybe this one is just tangentially a Gulf County story, but when he left Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School for IMG Academy after his freshman year, the goal for Trey Sanders was major-college exposure.

He had it, for much of his high school career the number one ranked running back in his class, which had been the case as a PSJHS freshman.

After committing to Alabama after his freshman season, Sanders de-committed and considered Florida, Florida State and Georgia.

But last week, during the early signing period, Sanders returned home to the gym at PSJHS and signed a scholarship with Alabama’s Crimson Tide.

Watch for him Saturdays in the coming few years.