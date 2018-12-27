Though hardly breaking news, unemployment took a big jump since Hurricane Michael, according to statistics from the Florida Office of Economic Opportunity.

And, to consider a dubious distinction, the county’s unemployment rate is the highest in the state.

The CareerSource Gulf Coast region, which includes Gulf, Bay and Franklin counties, saw the unemployment jump to 6.2 percent in November.

The unemployment rate for the region was under 3 percent heading into October and was 3.7 percent in November 2017.

Florida’s unemployment rate in November was 3 percent.

The national unemployment rate was 3.7 percent.

Franklin County had the lowest unemployment rate in the region at 5 percent, with Bay at 6.1 percent and Gulf at 8.4 percent.

Those are the three highest unemployment rates among Florida’s 67 counties.

Among a regional labor force of 100,786, up 2.1 year over year, there were 6,203 unemployed.

“We are not surprised that our region has a higher unemployment rate than the state average,” said Kimberly Bodine, Executive Director of CareerSource Gulf Coast. “Our area lost many jobs because of Hurricane Michael. We have also had well over 10,000 people apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) due to their personal situations.

“We expect that number to increase by the (Dec. 31) deadline.”

In November, non-agricultural employment in the Panama City MSA, which includes Bay and Gulf counties, was 84,000, down 400 jobs year over year.

That makes the Panama City MSA that only metro area in Florida which experienced job loss year over year in November.

On the other hand, the sector of professional and business services (up 4.2 percent) grew faster in the metro area compared to statewide over the past year.

Industries gaining jobs over the past year included professional and business services (up 500 jobs); mining, logging and construction (up 100 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (up 200 jobs); government (up 300 jobs); and financial activities (up 100 jobs).

The education and health services (down 100 jobs); leisure and hospitality (down 200 jobs); manufacturing industry (down 200 jobs); information (down 100 jobs); and financial industries (down 100 jobs) lost jobs and other business sectors were unchanged, year over year.

The unemployment rate does not reflect those unemployed who are no longer receiving unemployment benefits nor does it include those who have stopped seeking employment.

CareerSource Gulf Coast operates offices in all three counties. Visit www.careersourcegc.com to learn more about professional workforce development and job placement services, all offered free of charge.