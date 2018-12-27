Every Christmas, I have fond memories of the Nativity Scene Mama would put on a table or television, or wherever she could find enough room to put the wooden manger made from plywood and the various figurines. There were angels, wise men and camels, a shepherd with a hook, a shepherd boy holding a sheep on his shoulders, a cow, a donkey, some sheep and of course, Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus.

Through the years, a sheep would break a leg, a nose would get chipped off and heads would roll (or be broken off) from a tumble or a little boy wanting to give them a ride in a toy truck or car or perhaps serve as a consultant to a GI Joe.

They were glued together or sometimes suffered injuries that required replacement. I’m pretty sure that first set of figurines came from the Woolworths or Roses store where they kept replacements in bins on an aisle of the store during the holidays.

Through the years I have been searching flea markets and antique malls to recreate that Nativity Scene from my childhood. I keep them hidden in my closet in a cardboard box, fighting the urge to give them a ride on a toy tractor or use them to consult with one of the GI Joe’s sitting on my shelves. I think I am a wise man, a couple of sheep and the “right version” of Joseph away from recreating the set from my childhood.

The one thing I won’t be satisfied with is the manger. It was simple and painted plain brown. There was no fancy grass on the roof or anything that would lead you to believe it was a store bought manger, because it was not. Daddy made it from plywood and cut a circular hole in the back so that a candle light bulb could be stuck through to make it pretty and lit up so you could see inside the box-like manger with a simple gable roof.

He always had to work a lot around Christmas, because as he said, “The newspaper still had to get out every day.” He took pride in making sure that it was ready for delivery on Christmas morning.

I think Daddy always felt a little jilted that he didn’t get to get the credit for giving some of the things that he gave or getting to take part in some of the fun stuff that was a result of his hard work. He didn’t complain about it, but as he got older, he realized that he did miss out on some things. As far as the credit goes, little boys grow into men and they appreciate the sacrifices and what it took from their mothers and fathers.

Granted, it’s much easier to understand what it took and what it takes when you have gone through raising a child or a few children, seen them leave for college and come back from time to time. We (or I know I do) feel guilty about not telling our parents enough while they are around, how much we appreciate the sacrifice and more importantly their love.

The love that did simple things like teach you how to shuffle a deck of cards, shave, which fork to use and build a manger for your Christmas Nativity Scene. My Daddy was not perfect, but at Christmas and every day, I know how much he loved me.

Maybe I’ll never finish recreating the Nativity set from my childhood; maybe it will just stay in the cardboard box in my closet – the manger that Daddy built could never be given justice. Plywood, painted brown – by my Daddy.

Merry Christmas!

