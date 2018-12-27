A memorial service for Erik Spilde has been scheduled for January 19, 2018, at 3 p.m. EST at Comforter Funeral Home in the chapel, located at 601 Long Avenue in Port St. Joe. Services are under the direction of Comforter Funeral Home.
A memorial service for Erik Spilde has been scheduled for January 19, 2018, at 3 p.m. EST at Comforter Funeral Home in the chapel, located at 601 Long Avenue in Port St. Joe. Services are under the direction of Comforter Funeral Home.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.