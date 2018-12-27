If you live in Florida, you won’t be surprised that U.S. News says we’re the best place in the USA for a family vacation! Specifically Orlando-Walt Disney, but Destin is number 4.

You could be a little-old-lady knitter in the panhandle who’s never read U.S. News and still know Florida is number 1: Boundless sunshine, white-sand beaches, emerald water.

It’s all about Florida pride!

But ask another little-old-lady knitter in Duluth, Minnesota. She won’t know.

This is nothing new. People take pride in what they have.

The same is true in the Bible. There’s a small town that must have had great pride long before anything happened there. That’s because of a 700-year-old Christmas prophecy. I’ll show it to you, but first a pop quiz on the Christmas story. Let's make sure we have our facts straight.

On Christmas day, an angel delivered a message to whom:

1) Three kings;

2) The innkeeper and his wife;

3) The shepherds;

4) Joseph and Mary;

5) 1 and 3.

Think about it. Pause from reading—circle an answer first.

Here’s what happened: “And an angel of the Lord appeared to them…and the angel said to them, ‘Fear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy…for unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior who is Christ the Lord…you will find a baby wrapped in swaddling cloths and lying in a manger.’” Luke 2:9-13

Now do you know? Still time to choose your number.

The first verse of the passage has the answer, which I left out. Here it is: “And in the same region there were shepherds out in the field, keeping watch over their flocks by night. And an angel of the Lord appeared to them…” Luke 2:8

Number 3. The shepherds!

But these aren’t just any shepherds. Where were they from?

1) Galilee;

2) Nazareth;

3) The Jordan;

4) Bethlehem.

These shepherds must have taken great pride in knowing they walked the same hills near Bethlehem as a shepherd boy 1,000 years earlier. That boy was David who became king of Israel.

It's 4. Bethlehem.

So it’s Christmas Day, and an angel stands in the Bethlehem region announcing the birth to these chosen shepherds. But how do they find Jesus?

1) The angel gives instructions;

2) The angel leads them;

3) They follow the star.

Think hard. You're doing great. Don't go south now. Most miss this one!

The star leads the Wise Men, not the shepherds. It's 1. The angel gives the shepherds instructions.

Where does he say they’ll find Jesus?

1) Bethlehem;

2) City of David;

3) Galilee;

4) 1 and 2.

The angel says in the “city of David.” But in the Old Testament the “city of David” was Jerusalem, not Bethlehem. So where do the shepherds go first?

Let’s read the passage: “When the angels went away…the shepherds said to one another, ‘Let’s go to Bethlehem...’” Luke 2:15

They go straight to Bethlehem!

The shepherds don’t even consider Jerusalem. Did they know this 700-year-old prophecy: “And you, O Bethlehem…are by no means least among the rulers of Judah, for from you shall come a ruler who will shepherd my people Israel.” Micah 5:6

Pretty clear. Notice how Micah says Jesus will be a shepherd.

Even so, would uneducated shepherds know that passage? Herod the Great was a Jew and he didn’t know. When the Wise Men show up looking for Jesus, Herod assembles the chief priests and scribes who tell Herod of Micah’s prophecy. Matthew 2:1-6

So if the shepherds didn’t know the prophecy, why go to Bethlehem?

Listen, they don’t need to know the specifics any more than I need to have seen Mickey Mouse. Florida is number one for family vacations, and everyone in Florida knows it! Bethlehem was number one and everyone in Bethlehem knew it!

Countless Jews might have forgotten the prophecy, but the people of Bethlehem would have carried those words in their hearts for 700 years. The Christ child would be born in their town and nothing topped that. Nothing. They were number one!

And so is Jesus.

Wherever your family is this Christmas, make sure they know Jesus is number 1!

© 2018 R.A. Mathews The Rev. R.A. Mathews is a freelance faith columnist and the author of “Reaching to God: Great Truths from the Bible.” Email her at letters@ramathews.com