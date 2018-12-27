The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) cancelled the blue crab trap closure previously scheduled for Jan. 5-14, 2019, for all waters from Escambia through Franklin counties. Recreational and commercial blue crab traps may remain in the water during this period.

This cancellation is due to reports of a lack of derelict traps in the Panhandle as well as impacts to the region from Hurricane Michael.

For more on recreational and commercial blue crab regulations and trap closures, visit MyFWC.com/Marine.