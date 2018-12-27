A new year of Tuesdays at Two begins Jan. 8 at the Corinne Costin Gibson Memorial Library in Port St. Joe.

The 2 p.m. ET event will include a Hurricane Michael update from Warren Yeager and Kelli Godwin.

Yeager is the Assistant County Administrator and Kelli Godwin is the Director of the Tourist Development Council of Gulf County.

They will talk about what is happening following the major Category 4 hurricane that hit the area in October—and how the community can help in the recovery from this devastating storm.

Yeager will address the impact of the storm as well as the county’s progress and plans in regard to the aftermath of Michael.

Beginning in 2019, winter guests and other visitors to Gulf County will have the opportunity to participate in a number of activities to help the area rebuild following Hurricane Michael.

Dubbed “Voluntourism” the Tourist Development Council has organized experiences for those wishing to take part. Kelli Godwin’s presentation will center on ways the winter community can contribute while in the area.

Warren Yeager has served as county commissioner and RESTORE Act Coordinator.

He is the former Business Development Manager at Preble-Rish Consulting Engineers.

Godwin has been the Director of the Tourist Development Council since 2017 and served as the organization’s marketing director for five years prior to that time. She has also guided kayak ecotours of the legendary Dead Lakes in Wewahitchka.

The eight-week Tuesdays at Two lecture series is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Events are held each Tuesday in January and February at 2 p.m. EST at the library located at 100 Library Drive in Port St. Joe. Additional topics include a variety of presentations on the history and natural resources of Gulf County including turtles, the state park, bees and fishing.

For more information, contact the library at 229-8879 or visit www.nwrls.com.