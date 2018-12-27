The State Attorney’s Office last week formally abandoned felony charges of burglary and battery against Clint McCahill, the former attorney for the city of Port St. Joe.

In a filing of nolle prosequi, which means the charges are abandoned, Assistant State J. Shad Redmon filed a detailed summary of “my failed efforts in moving this case.”

Specifically, Redmon wrote, “The victim was unwilling to assist in the prosecution.”

Any warrants in the case were recalled.

The case began in April after McCahill was arrested following a disturbance in a Marina Drive building that serves as both office and residence for McCahill.

Keith Jones, who rented office space in the building, put out the emergency call.

According to a police report from the incident, Jones said he sometimes sleeps in the office and McCahill and his girlfriend entered the building late one night.

McCahill, Jones said, became upset about a bag of Jones’ belongings in the hallway.

When Jones, the sole recorded witness to events, went to retrieve the bag a verbal altercation between the two men ensued, according to Jones.

Jones said he went into his office and closed the door and began recording a video on his phone in “fear of the situation becoming worse.”

The video showed, according to the arresting officer, McCahill outside Jones’ door stating, “This is going down, me and Keith, tonight” several times.

Jones stated that McCahill exited McCahill’s apartment onto the balcony and forced his way into the side door of Jones’ office, approaching Jones “in an aggressive manner.”

The two subsequently exchanged blows before Jones retreated to his office and locked the door.

Jones suffered minor injuries.

McCahill was arrested and terminated from his contract by city commissioners the following week.

During a Commission meeting to discuss his contract, McCahill said, “I would ask that you treat me like any other person and (afford) me due process and the presumption of innocence.”

At a subsequent Commission meeting, commissioners were approached by the landlords of the Marina Drive building, who vouched for McCahill as a model renter and said they had let the situation with Jones go on too long.

Jones had clearly been living in his office, they said, in violation of his lease, and there had been months of complaints.

They had not acted quickly enough to end what was a difficult situation for McCahill and put a significant measure of blame on themselves.

If McCahill was frustrated, they said they were to blame.

They said they were already in the process of attempting to evict Jones, the major hurdle being able to locate him to serve papers.

In addition, several supporters of McCahill noted Jones’ criminal history, which includes at least one arrest for drugs.

Jones was ultimately evicted from the building and is believed to be living in Bay County; multiple attempts to contact him for this story were unsuccessful.