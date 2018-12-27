Port St. Joe commissioners will leave as they are current free board requirements as the city’s residents and businesses rebuild from Hurricane Michael.

Commissioners tabled any decision on changing the existing requirement that structures must be at least one foot higher than a property’s base flood elevation, declining a county lead to increase the minimum to two feet.

Though commissioners appeared to approve and adopt preliminary FEMA flood maps during their last meeting, they will formalize the move by ordinance next month.

But commissioners took the view that requiring property owners to build higher than currently mandated was making a decision best left to individual homeowners.

“Why not let the homeowners make that determination,” said Commissioner Eric Langston, adding that as flood maps are finalized commissioners can return to the issue.

A FEMA representative said there were pros and cons to the issue, that building higher will impact insurance rates (lower) and marketability (higher) of the home or property.

But, he added, requiring more height at the bottom will add costs to construction.

Commissioner David Ashbrook said raising the requirements would have an undue impact on low-income and fixed-income homeowners wishing to rebuild.

Any change in free board requirements, as the county approved last month by emergency ordinance, would apply only to new construction; or, in other words, homes sustaining storm damage in excess of 50 percent of the assessed market value of the pre-storm home.

Homeowners rebuilding from damage 50 percent of less may rebuild at the current guidelines.

What county and city are addressing is the need for so many to rebuild with FEMA flood maps in the pipeline, and likely to be finalized by May 2019, that will impact the flood zone designation for many properties in the county.

Those considerations are being made against the backdrop of Hurricane Michael and flooding characterized by the Northwest Florida Water Management District officials as a “500-year event.”

The Board of County Commissioners approved a requirement of building at least two feet above base flood elevation with the understanding they would re-address the issue as the storm’s aftermath unfolds.

The aim was to reduce the number of homeowners moving down the road toward rebuilding but being negatively impacted by changes the FEMA flood maps will bring.

NWFWMD officials said the maps will not reflect flooding potentials on the scale of Michael; there will be changes, particularly on the south end of the county.

Port St. Joe Commissioner Scott Hoffman said he was torn listening to the debate.

“Either I’m helping a big group of people or putting more of a burden on homeowners trying to rebuild,” he said.

Hoffman also noted the impacts commissioners would be placing on businesses if required to build higher.

Ashbrook cautioned commissioners not to be in a rush addressing a problem the scope of which was unknown.

“I say we sit on it for a year and look at a package of things down the road,” Ashbrook said.

Gazebo, bridge repairs

Commissioners last week also approved task orders for city engineers Dewberry to assess the scope and costs to repair several pieces of city infrastructure.

The task orders cover the picnic facility and gazebo structure at Frank Pate Park, both destroyed by Hurricane Michael, as well as the two bridges surrounding Buck Griffin Lake and a third that spans from Tom “Dooder” Parker Park to Buck Griffin Lake.

The city is also soliciting proposals for emergency lift station repairs.

On the other hand, commissioners, with support from Chief Matt Herring, decided not to move ahead with building repairs at the Police Department.

Commissioners briefly discussed to what extent they would move ahead on repairs to City Hall, and whether an alternative location should be sought, before tabling for now the repairs to the police wing of the structure.

The Police Department is currently housed on the second floor of the County Courthouse.

Street signs

The Port St. Joe Redevelopment Agency is moving ahead on a bid package to replace all downtown area street signs, north and south, while bringing some consistency to signage.

With some exceptions, much of the signage in the business districts was a victim of Michael.