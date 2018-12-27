Roy “Buck” Garrett, born December 1, 1922, passed away December 5, 2018 in Port St Joe, Florida. He was a loving family man and had a special way with children. When he talked to teenagers, they listened. He was firm, but the teens all loved him.

He was survived by his wife, Janet Garrett and children, Kathy Garrett Roberts, Mary Linda Butts (Wilbur), Chip Garrett (Ida), Susie Ambrose, Kim King (Bobby), Deanna Fox (Louie), Mary Fox (Carl), Chris Hicks, Theresa Hunter (George), Robert Hicks and many grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Buck loved the Florida Gators and watched most of the games, but wasn’t too happy with the outcome of the same.

He was a Second Lieutenant in the Army Air Corps. A pilot, his plane went down in Germany and was captured. He was a POW in a German prison camp. He loved flying.

During the time he lived in Marianna, Florida, Buck was very active in the church and the community. He was a volunteer for Covenant Hospice and helped with USDA. In the church, he helped deliver Brown Bags and helped with Sunday meals. He was a reader in the church. He loved everyone and all loved him.

He was a great husband, but a bit spoiled, and really enjoyed life. He loved going to the mountains, to visit friends and play dominos. Buck had a very good life.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. CT Saturday, December 29,2018 at the Community Center in Honeyville behind the park.

Services are provided by Comforter Funeral Home.