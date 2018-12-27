WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Senate unanimously passed bipartisan legislation late Monday aimed at giving recreational fisherman increased access to federal waters while adhering to responsible conservation goals.

The bill, formally known as the Modernizing Recreational Fisheries Management Act, will improve the management of recreational fisheries by modernizing data collection to more accurately estimate the abundance of fish stocks and establish an equitable process to allocate fishery resources between private anglers and commercial fishermen.

“Florida’s saltwater anglers have long sought to have fishery managers listen to their concerns and to have the tools to adequately address them,” said Florida Senator Bill Nelson, who joined Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi in sponsoring the bill. “With the passage of this bill we are one step closer to making that a reality.”

The “Modernizing Recreational Fisheries Management Act” would improve recreational fishery management by:

• Directing the GAO to conduct a study on the process for allocation reviews of mixed-use fisheries in the Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic fishery management councils;

• Encouraging councils to utilize alternative methods for managing recreational fisheries, such as fishing mortality targets or extraction rates as opposed to tonnage;

• Requiring the National Academy of Sciences to review Limited Access Privilege Programs (LAPP) to ensure they are fair and effective; and

• Improving data collection and analysis and utilizing new technologies for gathering recreational fisheries data.

Recreational fishing in Florida has an estimated annual economic impact of around eight billion dollars and is responsible for over 100,000 jobs, according to data from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The legislation now heads to the U.S. House of Representatives for final passage.