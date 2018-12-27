Rep. Halsey Beshears (R-Monticello) and Jason Shoaf, who would like to succeed Beshears in the District 7 House seat, were at Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School last week to pass out 50 $100 gift cards to some of the seniors.

The cards were donated to the community by Farm Share.

Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School seniors also received 50 gift cards.

“This is one of the happy things I get to do,” Beshears said, noting the cards were intended for families impacted by Hurricane Michael.

School officials brainstormed how best the funds could assist some students and the decision was made to make the cards available to seniors to handle senior expenses.

“Some were already struggling to pay for cap and gowns, the senior trip, etc.,” said Superintendent of Schools Jim Norton.

“The funds will be utilized to help with these projects as well as other needs.”