The Diabetes & You program is helping community members successfully manage type 2 diabetes. Facilitated by Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf Diabetes Educator, John Griggs MSN, RN-BC, CDE, participants will learn the skills they need to manage their condition through making healthier choices and making lasting changes such as losing a modest amount of weight, being more physically active and managing stress. Each monthly seminar covers a variety of different topics.

Diabetes is a complex and serious disease, and managing it every day can be challenging. To help you, diabetes educators have developed key areas to focus on. A diabetes educator can help you set priorities and coach you on each of these areas including healthy eating, being active, monitoring, taking medication, problem solving, reducing risks and healthy coping.

Classes will focus on various topics each month. On Tuesday, Jan. 22 in Wewahitchka, the program will focus on Being Active. Being active is an important part of being healthy. It has many health benefits like lowering cholesterol, improving blood pressure, lowering stress and anxiety, and improving your mood. If you have diabetes, physical activity can also help keep your blood sugar levels to normal and help you keep your diabetes in control. Please join us to learn more about how to become more physically active and improve your health.

• Wewahitchka Class - Held monthly on the 4th Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. CST at the Gulf County Health Dept – Wewahitchka – 807 Hwy 22, Wewahitchka

Diabetes & You is a free community program provided by Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf. No registration is required. Diabetes Educator, John Griggs is also available for one on one appointments. For questions or more information, call 229-5620.