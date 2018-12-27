MEXICO BEACH — The St. Joe Company plans to build a residential and retail village in Mexico Beach to help the area rebound after Hurricane Michael.

St. Joe gave an informal presentation on the planned village Tuesday during a city council meeting. Some details are currently unknown since the plan is preliminary, but St. Joe President Jorge Gonzalez said it would fit with the quaint small-town feel Mexico Beach is known for.

“We’ve been around this area for a long time,” said Gonzalez. “We want to do something that is consistent with that character. This is a preliminary concept we’re thinking about.”

The village will be on approximately 200 acres of property St. Joe owns just west of the canal on the north part of U.S. 98 next to the boat ramp. It will have a “mixture of uses” including apartments, “modestly priced” garden homes for locals and commercial retail with a “town center concept and gathering area.”

“We want to give an opportunity for local businesses if they want to consider this area, if they want to start their businesses again,” said Gonzalez. “This is just the beginning point.”

Mexico Beach Governor Al Cathey likes the idea since it will help the town rebuild in a way that keeps its scenic vibe.

“It’s a very preliminary plan but it’s attractive,” said Cathey. “I’m excited anyone would want to go to that level of investment, given the conditions we’re in. ... It offers us long-term housing and a commercial idea. It offers us some additional tax base.”

St. Joe plans to get feedback from the public and Mexico Beach government on the plans, with possible upcoming open houses. The village could also cater to airmen and their families coming in with the F-35 squadrons at Tyndall Air Force Base.

Plans are being worked on and updated but current numbers given are approximately 400 garden apartments, 100 villa town homes and then a “couple” hundred single-family homes. They will not be like the condos in Panama City Beach, said Gonzalez.

“We’re thinking the housing is gearing towards workforce housing and Tyndall Air Force Base,” Bridget Precise, vice president of development for St. Joe, said Thursday.

The businesses will resemble the mom-and-pop shops Mexico Beach was known for, Precise said.

Environmental and traffic studies still have to be done.