You don’t have to travel far south of the Mason-Dixon Line to know that collard greens are a Southern delicacy. Although we wouldn’t call them a delicacy, honestly, because those of us who love them have for dinner them frequently. They’re the old home folks on our tables, not a special or elegant guest.

Collard greens are a cruciferous vegetable, like cabbage and broccoli. They’re actually a cabbage that doesn’t form a head, but grows upward like a tree. Full of nourishing vitamins and minerals, they’re most successfully grown in cooler months. In fact, conventional wisdom says that they’re sweeter if they are touched by a bit of a freeze.

Where I personally differ from many Southerners is in the preparation of the vegetable. I know many folks love a big pot of greens, simmered for hours until they’re completely tender. That’s not my favorite way to eat them, though. I prefer them sautéed in a skillet with some olive oil, a tad of bacon, and a little water to steam them just a bit.

Truth be told, I didn’t know I liked collard greens until I was an adult. My mama never made them. The only green leafy vegetable she cooked was cabbage, preparing it similarly to the way many people prepare greens: simmering in a pot of liquid. I never liked the end produce of this method, though. For one thing, unless you drink the “pot likker,” you lose out on all the great nutrients in the leaves. They float away in the simmering water.

My preparation method is simple. Sauté them, season them, eat them all up. They pair well with chicken, ham, sausage, or pork chops. You get all the flavor, all the nutrition, and better texture when they’re prepared this way. Give them a try!

Sautéed collard greens with chicken breast and mushrooms

Ingredients:

I large bunch collard greens

6 to 8 ounces raw sliced mushrooms (if you like them)

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

salt and pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

4 tablespoons olive oil, separated

1 slice of bacon (not maple flavored)

1 1.2 to 2 pounds Boneless, skinless chicken breast pieces

Favorite seasoning salt, like Tony Chacheres or rotisserie chicken blend

Method:

Chop cleaned collard leaves into ribbons, cutting out the large vein in the center of each leaf if you don’t like it.

Place 2 tablespoons olive oil in large frying pan. Add the bacon slice, which has been chopped into several pieces. Allow to begin to heat and render its fat over medium heat.

Drop in the collard greens. Sprinkle with garlic powder and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Stir the greens with tongs. Add the mushrooms, and toss them into the greens.

Add the balsamic vinegar, and stir in. Set aside over low heat.

Place another 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a separate skillet.

Cut the chicken breasts in half. Sprinkle generously with your favorite seasoning salt blend.

Place chicken in skillet in the hot oil, browning on each side.

When each side is browned, add a cup of water to the pan, and cover pan with lid.

Cook for ten minutes over medium-low heat, shaking the pan occasionally and adding water if needed, so the chicken doesn’t scorch.

Finally, uncover chicken, add to collard greens in skillet. Pour over the collards any of the chicken cooking liquid that remains. Stir in gently, and allow to simmer for a couple of minutes.

Serve by placing a small pile of greens on a plate, then top with one or two pieces of the chicken.

Makes three to four servings.

Enjoy!

Stephanie Hill-Frazier is a writer, food blogger and regional television chef, whose on-air nickname is "Mama Steph." She grew up in Gulf County, on St. Joe Beach, a place she will forever call home.

She is married and has three sons who are significantly taller than she is. You can find more of her recipes at WhatSouthernFolksEat.com.You can email her at Steph@whatsouthernfolkseat.com.