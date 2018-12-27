Having dispensed with Hurricane Michael for our yearly roundup of the top stories, we move to the second, but not any less important, chapter of our review.

There was plenty to remember and tarry over, but also some portions of the show that left us eager for 2019.

So, without adieu, the rest, as Paul Harvey would say, of the story.

Drone, drone on

Gulf County jumped aboard the next generation of flying machines, drones or unmanned aviation systems, with gusto this year.

Skyborne Technology, LLC, a designer, developer and manufacturer of unmanned and manned flying systems, arrived in the county in September, setting up its first U.S. manufacturing facility at the Industrial Park south of Wewahitchka.

The company will add roughly 100 jobs to the local economy when fully operational.

The company followed that news up this month by announcing that it was in contract to purchase Costin Airport near Jones Homestead, expanding its geographic and operational footprint.

In the course of moving forward with the airport purchase, the company entered into an educational partnership with Gulf Coast State College; the airport will enhance training and educational opportunities.

If all that alignment wasn’t enough, Gulf District Schools secured $750,000 in grant funding to establish curriculum in unmanned aviation systems at both public high schools.

Skyborne officials have from the start indicated great interest in being part of that program.

Amidst the devastation of Michael, it was badly-needed positive economic news.

A field of heartburn

In the summer of 2017, in what seemed a minor action, the Board of County Commissioners turned their aim for a fifth bed tax penny from a sports complex off Field of Drive Ave. to renovating Port St. Joe’s 10th Street Ball Park.

By winter, the city and county had approved a tentative plan and were moving ahead on a master plan and budget when an outcry arose from neighbors of the ball park and proposed expansion.

The plans devolved, with city commissioners reluctant to make a final design decision due to protests from residents and the county taking the approach that it was a city project, regardless of how the conversation started.

For months the debate dragged on, in both city and county meeting rooms and during a joint workshop, but the neighbors found little traction.

By year’s end, they had turned to the courts, asking a circuit court judge to decide whether the ball park renovation was a legal expenditure of tourist dollars and whether the project as conceived fit the city’s development guidelines.

No beach time

Certainly through local history there have been other unfortunate projects, but the beach restoration project for St. Joseph Peninsula has proven among the more unlucky.

Be it the U.S. Treasury and the inability to receive RESTORE Act funds the county is owed or continued debate over Coastal Barrier Resources Act (CBRA) zoning, the project that should have gotten started in 2017 still has yet to begin.

Hurricane Michael certainly didn’t help.

Right now the project is slated for the spring, the RESTORE money is in hand (the first BP fine money to actually reach the county) and the contractor is said to be working with the county.

The county was two years just getting to bidding and now is more than a year post-bidding and still waiting, while the number of structures at threat increases.

Triumph Gulf Coast

Although the eyes glazed over before a final count could be ascertained, leave it safe to say that few titles appeared on these pages in 2018 as much as Triumph, or Triumph Gulf Coast.

The board established to disburse more than $1 billion in BP fine dollars to eight impacted Northwest Florida counties found Gulf County early in the process.

After considerable negotiation the board approved a grant of $13 million, pending a contract, for the construction of a floating dry dock for Eastern Shipbuilding.

The board also approved grant funding for Gulf District Schools.

But as the year ends, and the Triumph board is set to meet for the first time in Gulf County in January, the board is looking to local counties to indicate the need for new priorities, new needs after Hurricane Michael.

Gulf County has already backed away from the dry dock project to put more focus on grant funding which would facilitate rebuilding and alleviate ad valorem tax pain in the next two years.

Brothers come rockin

The news that a major musical act had named its album after Port St. Joe was wild enough, but the more locals learned about T.J. and John Osborne the greater the attraction.

The brothers, already two-time CMA Duo of the Year winners, named their second recording “Port Saint Joe” after recording the entire record in a beach house on Cape San Blas.

The album was the subject of a massive publicity campaign and the two talked repeatedly about how much they had enjoyed being in Port St. Joe, the waves, the Indian Pass Raw Bar and the laid-back lifestyle.

And the community became part of the publicity machine.

First, the Brothers Osborne filmed a Dodge truck commercial here, with a facelift of the Port Theatre among the bonus tracks.

Having lost their guitars, they used ones owned by Zach McFarland for the filming, which included a crowd shot outside the Port Theatre.

Additionally, as a celebration of the album’s release, the brothers performed a well-received show to select ticket holders at WindMark.

Suspension roils school

In April, following a recommendation from Superintendent of Schools Jim Norton, the Gulf County School Board suspended elementary school teacher Krissy Gentry without pay for the remainder of the school year.

She would have to be deemed fit for the classroom to return.

At the time, Gentry was a veteran of nearly three decades in the classroom and was one of the district’s nine teachers deemed “High Impact” by the state and state standardized testing was just getting underway.

She was also, many noted at the time, president of the union which represents teachers and district personnel.

But, according to a college student serving an internship, Gentry was also teaching off the lesson plan and her actions and words caused the intern to have concerns for her teaching ability.

Specifically, Gentry was alleged to have been discussing the then-recent Parkland School shooting with her students though she had allegedly been instructed not to.

The incident followed a September 2017 reprimand for leaving her classroom without permission.

Norton said he was compelled to investigate and turned the matter over to a Tallahassee attorney who determined wrongdoing on Gentry’s part, in significant measure based on perceived deception in word and body language.

In the end, Gentry returned to the classroom in the fall and last month Norton recommended rescinding the suspension, the school board agreeing, restoring Gentry’s lost pay and benefits.

Anderson’s time in the crosshairs

Gentry wasn’t the only one public employee whose employment ran afoul of those up the food chain, as Port St. Joe city manager Jim Anderson learned.

During a Friday special meeting, Anderson had confirmed his suspicions from conversations during the week that he was going to be asked to resign.

Three commissioners made their desire to terminate Anderson known, though specifics were lacking.

A standing room only crowd expressed its deep displeasure.

Anderson, invoking the city charter, asked for formal written allegations as well as a public hearing of those allegations.

And, lo and behold, by the first of the week each of the three commissioners who said they wanted Anderson gone wanted Anderson to stay and would not entertain a drafting of charges or a hearing.

Citizens were hardly appeased, with several noting that commissioners had to explain how the whole kerfuffle came about, leaving it to the grapevine for a threshing of theories.

A banner year, though…

The results of 2018 will likely be remembered as somewhat hollow for the Gulf County Tourist Development Council.

By nearly every measure, save one very major aspect, the year was a record-breaking.

Bed tax collections eclipsed $2 million for a second-straight year and just six years after the agency first moved above $1 million in revenue.

The fiscal year finished ahead of the prior one by near double-digits, percentage-wise, and any observer on a spring, summer or fall afternoon could attest to the thousands attracted here.

Then Michael arrived and rendered much of that an afterthought, as the storm figures to carve out visitors and along with it bed taxes.

But the agency is retrenching, with an emphasis on tourism that helps rebuild the community.

They will always have 2018.

Flu outbreak closes schools

Last January’s was no ordinary flu season in the local public schools.

An outbreak of the flu reduced attendance in nearly half for several days before district officials called a timeout.

They closed the schools Thursday through Sunday and hired in additional sanitation workers to give each of the four school facilities a thorough cleaning before returning to normal operations.

A normal, sort-of, scallop season

After two nightmarish seasons, the county’s scallop harvest season was an unbridled success.

Begun later in the season at the urging of local stakeholders and two years into a project to restore the scallop population in St. Joseph Bay, 2018 brought bountiful catches of bountiful scallops.

The season was closed a couple of days early due to an emerging red tide.

But after the collapse of the population in 2016, an algae bloom that delayed for weeks the 2017 season, leading to a combined 26 days of harvesting, 2018 was a welcome up beat for the population and the tourists attracted to it.