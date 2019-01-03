Jean Huffman, who spent nearly a decade as the manager of the St. Joseph Bay State Buffer Preserve posted this map which highlights the impacts of time upon the shoreline of Cape San Blas and St. Joseph Peninsula.

Using mapping going back to 1871, and NOAA satellite imagery less than two days after Hurricane Michael came ashore, the overlay has several features worth noting.

First, the various locations, ever inland, of the Cape San Blas Lighthouse, including the clear demonstration that were it not moved in 2014, it would have succumbed to the coast and the Gulf by the time Michael arrived.

Secondly, note the Stump Hole area of Cape San Blas Road and, again, the reality that the shoreline is now at or above the roadway.

Starkly, the red and blue lines spotlight the changes in the coast after just one year and one major hurricane.

Several years after the prediction that unless a beach restoration project began imminently structures would be lost that prediction is coming true as highlighted by the post-Michael blue line.

Finally, for years the case has been made that St. Joseph Peninsula was one of the fastest-eroding shorelines in the state; this overlay provides Exhibit No. 1. ---- Tim Croft