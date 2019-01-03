One of the main casualties of Hurricane Michael at the Corinne Costin Gibson Memorial Port St. Joe Library was a globe damaged by via a roof leak.

The globe had been a gift of the Indian Pass Book Club.

Book club member Leslie Fedota contacted library manager Nancy Brockman soon after the library re-opened last month with an inquiry about how the club might assist the library.

Brockman told Fedota about the globe and the club “graciously” offered to replace it.

And this week the globe was delivered to the library by some members of the book club.

The original globe was dedicated to Alice Core and the new plaque adds another member who has passed away, Dianne Grace, to the dedication.

Members of the Indian Pass Book Club are: Jane Atkins, Gloria Austin, Sue Bull, Leslie Fedota, Sharon Griffith, Faye Jones, Leonore Kusch, Nancy Luther, Trish Petrie, Nancy Stuart and Cheryl Thompson.