Dear Editor,

I just wanted to mention the tireless efforts of the all-volunteer staff at the STAC House, especially Regina Washabaugh, who works day after day processing and distributing the many donations that have come from all over the country.

What an incredible gift to the community in these times to find clothes, work boots, blankets and children’s clothes, all sorted by volunteers ready to be given out for free.

At a time when local government is overwhelmed by the tremendous need, these volunteers are quietly working long hours getting the job done.

I am sure I speak for the Port St. Joe commissioners and the entire community in saying how very grateful we are to Regina and all the volunteers.

Connie Leach

Port St. Joe