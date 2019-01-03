It may take a bit of extra effort to find fish in late winter in the coastal waters of northwest Florida, but it can be well worth the work—trout, reds, sheepshead and black drum tend to be tightly concentrated, and where you find one, you may find dozens as the fish stack up in refuges from the cold.

One good place to start after the next cold snap is the East Bay portion of St. Andrew Bay, which has an unusual proportion of deep bayous making off the main bay. These areas not only provide deep water shelters for fish, they also give anglers a place to get out of the wind and waves that are often part of winter fishing.

Watson Bayou is the largest of these locations, with several miles of water that’s 10 to 15 feet deep. Smack Bayou maxes at about 9 feet, Freshwater Bayou at 11 feet, Pitts Bayou at 15 feet and Pearl Bayou at 14 feet.

Anywhere you have that sort of depth in a narrow, protected waterway in winter, there are likely to be reds and trout, and if there’s rock or shell bottom, probably sheepshead and black drum as well.

Those with sonar can scan these areas to find fish concentrations. Otherwise, make use of the “single line sampling tool”, as biologists call it, a live shrimp on a 1 to 1/0 short shank hook with a quarter-ounce weight, fished on a medium-light spinning rig with 10-pound test braid

The entire east end of Shell Island Bayou is 20 to 27 feet deep, and sometimes holds oversized redfish as well as keepers, along with schools of spotted sea trout and silver trout. Trolling large diving plugs locates the bull reds, while easing along slowly with a ½ to 3/8 ounce jig with soft plastic swimmer tail finds the trout.

When it comes to larger reds, deeper water is usually the key. These fish, all over the maximum 27-inch size limit, provide great catch and release action when other heavyweight fish are hard to come by.

Waters under the Tyndall Parkway DuPont Bridge plunge to 46 feet, the U.S. 98 Hathaway Bridge over St. Andrews Bay to over 40 feet, and the Mid Bay Bridge on Choctawhatchee to over 30 feet. The Destin Channel is over 20 feet deep at the U.S. 98 bridge and has tremendous current action, making it always worth checking. The 331 Bridge on the east end of Choctawhatchee Bay has only about 10 foot depths, but on the northeast side there’s a borrow pit with over 25 feet, sometimes a winter hotspot for trout and sheepshead as well as big reds. Bob Sykes Bridge over Santa Rosa Sound at Gulf Breeze has depths over 20 feet, as well.

The numerous deep creeks on the east end of Choctawhatchee Bay are also prime winter spots, particularly for trout and sheepshead. Black Creek, Mitchell River, Indian River, Cypress River and the Choctawhatchee itself are all highly productive, with lots of water over 10 feet and some holes to 20 despite being very narrow in some areas — it’s the ideal area to fish on a blowsy winter day because there’s never any wave action here. (Often the day of a front, with strong north winds that blow most of the water out of the creeks, can produce exceptional fishing as the fish are forced into the only remaining deep water.)

Visit www.noaa.charts.gov for electronic charts that allow you to plot your trip and find all the deep spots.

The trick in any of these locations is to keep moving until you find fish. Winter fish inshore tend to bunch up tightly, and if you drop your bait or lure 15 feet from where they’re stacked, you may miss the action completely.

Anglers with sonar, particularly the side-scan version, can often find winter fish by simply easing along the deepest section of these creeks and scanning both sides for bait, structure, or the fish themselves. The side scan also makes it possible to peek under residential docks, where trout, reds and sheepshead frequently gather in winter.

Once a school is located, it’s often possible to anchor and collect a limit without moving the boat. Live shrimp, or fresh-cut shrimp on a jig head, is often the best bet in winter, but artificial shrimp like the DOA, Savage, LiveTarget or Vudu Shrimp can also be effective—they work best if fished dead slow like the real thing, just barely twitched along bottom or allowed to drift with the current. A popping cork may help over lime rock or shell bottom where snagging is a problem otherwise. Spinning gear with 10-pound-test braid and 18 inches of 20-pound test mono leader does the job.

Winter fishing lacks the aesthetics of drifting or wading along a clear, shallow grass flat and throwing a topwater or a fly in spring, but when it comes to putting some tasty fillets on the table, it can be highly productive.