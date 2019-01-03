Three county taxing authorities are seeking more than $21 million from Triumph Gulf Coast, Inc. to mitigate the anticipated erosion of revenue streams by Hurricane Michael.

The Triumph board will meet for the first time in Gulf County on Jan. 14 at the Gulf/Franklin campus of Gulf Coast State College.

The board, charged with disbursing over $1 billion to eight Northwest Florida counties over the next 15 years, was scheduled to meet for the first time in Gulf County the week after Hurricane Michael.

And the changing landscape local governments and the Triumph board are examining is highlighted in a pre-application from the Board of County Commissioners, city of Port St. Joe and Gulf County School Board.

The BOCC voted in November to back away from an application, approved for $13 million in grant funding pending a final contract, to construct a floating dry dock in the turning basin of the federally-authorized shipping channel.

Anticipating significant shortfalls in property taxes in the next few years due to the damage inflicted by Michael to property values, the three governing bodies joined together to seek funds “to continue to operate without an increase to the current ad valorem millage rate,” detailed the pre-application.

The BOCC is seeking $1 million for the current fiscal year and $3.2 million in funds in each of the following two years.

That totals $7.4 million over three years.

The school district is seeking the most funding; $450,000 for the current fiscal year followed by $4.6 million in each of the following two years.

That equals $9.650 million over three years.

And the city of Port St. Joe seeks $1.38 million for the current fiscal year and $1.625 million each of the following two years for a total of $4.630 million.

“The most important and fundamental things our local governments and schools are seeking to accomplish is providing the necessary services that will enable our businesses and citizens to recover,” wrote Assistant County Administrator Warren Yeager in the pre-application.

“While our community works each day to respond to the devastation, our local government and schools are concerned and acutely aware of the long-term effects of this storm and its destruction.”

The pre-application also details the extent of the damage to structures, including businesses throughout the county.

The total count of structures damaged by the storm is 6,327, nearly 47 percent of all structures in the county.

In some areas, St. Joe Beach, Beacon Hill, the Wewahitchka city limits, the percentage of structures damaged by Michael exceeded 60 percent; in Beacon Hill it was nearly 70 percent.

Those totals include nearly 3,000 structures deemed to have been destroyed or sustained major damage.

“The numbers of destroyed properties in Gulf County is staggering, many of which are also local businesses which support our revenue to keep government services and schools operational,” the pre-application detailed.

“These numbers will drop substantially for several years to come. While our business community and residents start the long process of recovery and rebuilding, it is imperative that we provide the necessary assurance that our schools and local governments will continue to provide necessary services, resources, infrastructure and the tools for them to be successful in our collective recovery and provide a hopeful future here in Gulf County.”

The exact hit the storm will inflict on local property taxes is unknown.

The office of Property Appraiser has been conducting photographic documentation of impacts to property around the county, but an initial tax roll is not due to the state until July.

Estimates have varied, from a 20 percent decline from County Administrator Michael Hammond to the potential of as much as 30-35 percent from school officials.

The schools take something of a double whammy; the value of the mill determines the amount of funding from a voter-approved one-mill levy to fund basic operations.

Hammond has further noted that receiving the Triumph funds would likely require the county and city to maintain current millage rates.

How that provision might work with school budgets, almost entirely set by state lawmakers, is not clear.

“We are working to restore basics such as the water and sewer services, power, communications, fire protection, law enforcement, EMS services, etc. and working with the local hospital to ensure our citizens have proper medical services and care,” the pre-application detailed.

“Our request …is for the assistance to maintain our millage rates and ensure that we do not place the incredible burden of increased tax rates on our fragile and recovering county population and business community.”

The pre-application must be reviewed by Triumph staff to ensure it adheres to the legislative guidelines laid out for Triumph funding.

If approved the proposal would go before the full board.