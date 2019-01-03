The Panhandle Players will hold open auditions for Frederick Knott’s drama “Dial M for Murder,” on Thursday, Jan. 3, and Sunday and Monday, Jan. 6 and 7 at 6 p.m. in the Chapman Auditorium.

“Dial M” requires five actors, four men and one woman in age range from 25 and above. Three of the roles for men are age range 25 to 50, and one is 25 and above. The woman’s age range is 25 to 50.

“We welcome anyone interested in participating with community theatre. No experience is necessary,” said director David Stedman. “We have roles for actors, set and property designers, audio and lighting technicians, house managers, and others wanting to join in community theatre productions.”

“Dial M” takes place in Margot and Tony Wendices’ apartment. Tony is a somewhat snobbish and lazy ex-tennis pro desperate to gain an easy way to maintain his free spending lifestyle. He married Margot for her money, and she, though somewhat naive, recently has become more aware of his greed and laziness.

Margot had a brief fling with an ex-boyfriend named Max who has suddenly reentered her life. Max suspects the Wendices’ marriage is shaky and wants to be back in Margot’s life. An acquaintance of Tony who has become a small time criminal and con man gets brought into the plot.

Eventually, a very shrewd detective gets involved and must untangle the knots binding Tony and Margot and Max. The web will be built and shredded during the play’s production dates of March 22, 23, and 24, 2019.

Start your participation in the excitement on the audition dates of Jan. 3, 6 and 7.

For more info, call Stedman at (850) 340-0391.