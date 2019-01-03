During the recently-completed high school football season, the Port St. Joe High School Athletics Hall of Fame welcomed the Class of 2018.

The class was unusual in a couple of ways, including the induction of an athletic trainer as well as the induction of an entire grade class of athletes.

Doyle Crosby

Crosby, a 1997 graduate, was a three-sport standout.

Playing for then-Coach Chuck Gannon, Crosby was the district Class 2A player of the year in football as a senior and was named to the Orlando Sentinel’s Super 24 team.

That year, Crosby recorded 115 tackles, forced six fumbles, had nine tackles for loss and seven sacks and was named to play in the Florida-Georgia All-Star game.

“He was just a good all-around kid,” his teammates and coaches said.

Crosby was also the center and tallest player on a Tiger Shark basketball team that won three-straight state titles under Coach Vernon Eppinette.

As a freshman at the state tournament he was honored as the player with the highest GPA playing in the Final Four.

As a senior, he was a preseason McDonald’s Prep All-American in basketball.

Crosby also played baseball for the Tiger Sharks.

Crosby was a scholarship signee of Vanderbilt University, leading the defensive line in sacks and tackles his senior year.

Terrence Wilton “Terry” Hinote, Jr.

At the top of Hinote’s list is athletic accomplishments is state champion in band, the first trombone his freshman through senior years.

The Band of Gold won the state band competition 1954-1958.

In addition to the band, however, Hinote suited up for the Tiger Shark football team which would win conference titles in 1957-58, with Hinote named all conference as a junior and senior.

By the time he was finished with high school, Hinote had lettered in four sports: football, baseball, volleyball and basketball, earning several more all-conference selections.

Hinote went on to play basketball at Auburn University, the Tigers winning the Southeastern Conference title in 1960.

Rick Williams

Few people have been as much a fixture in Tiger Shark athletics over the past four decades at Rick Williams, as a coach and more prominently as the athletic trainer.

He played football and baseball in his home town of Dothan, AL and a chance meeting with several Gulf County greats, Walter Wilder, Gene Raffield and Jimmy Cox, at a softball tournament, led to his hiring as a teacher and coach in Wewahitchka.

Williams moved to Port St. Joe High School the following year.

Over the decades since, Williams have been a near-constant presence on sidelines for many of the 28 state championships the school has won, ready to tend to any injured player.

And the work extends far beyond game nights; Williams, working with Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic, sees many of those same players during off-days for treatment and follow-up.

The Class of ‘76

This class was the first to go all the way though Port St. Joe High School (grades 7-12) after the new high school was completed in 1969.

The Class of ’76 inductees not only succeeded in athletics and the classroom, but also in many facets of life as adults.

The Class of ’76 was:

*John Owens, quarterback, team captain and businessman;

*Steve Cloud, center and Senior Pastor and Dr. of Divinity;

*Robert Farmer, the all-time leading rusher in PSJHS history and former great at Southern Mississippi;

*Sandy Sanborn, an all-sport athlete, No. 12 on the football field and baseball diamond, senior partner with a Panama City law firm;

*Rick Hatcher, former Florida State University and professional pitcher, manager of Dodger Town in Vero Beach;

*Mike “Fead” Ethridge, a multi-sport standout and team captain;

*Marcus Manning, owner of what may have been the biggest smile of any Tiger Shark, contributor to the football team and a life-long resident of Port St. Joe;

*Eddie Creamer, an all-around athlete and former banking CEO who is now St. John’s County Property Appraiser;

*Andy May, one of four brothers to play Tiger Shark football and currently a Tampa developer;

*Greg Abrams, known as “Peck” by teammates and also one of four brothers to play Tiger Shark football; now president of Greg Abrams Seafood;

*Calvin Watson, tight end, U.S. Army retired;

*Ronald Daniels, all-state running back and one-half of the “Dynamic Duo” with Robert Farmer, he is a Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Army;

*Bill Norton, a football flanker and four-sport letterman, Colonel in the U.S. Air Force;