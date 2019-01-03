PENSACOLA -- Ascension Florida has named Henry Stovall as the new president and CEO of Sacred Heart Health System.

Stovall has served as the president of Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola since 2012. In his expanded health system role, he will continue to lead the Pensacola hospital and the Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Sacred Heart. He also will work closely with Roger Hall, president of the Sacred Heart’s hospitals in Miramar Beach and Port St. Joe, in guiding those hospitals.

Sacred Heart is a member of Ascension, the nation’s largest, nonprofit healthcare system. In Florida, Ascension operates Sacred Heart Health System based in Pensacola and St. Vincent’s HealthCare based in Jacksonville.

In addition to hospital-based services, Sacred Heart also provides physician services, rehabilitation services and outpatient imaging and lab services across the Florida Panhandle between Pensacola and Apalachicola.

Stovall has held many leadership positions in health care for more than 30 years. Prior to being named president of Sacred Heart Hospital Pensacola, he served as senior vice president of special projects for Sacred Heart Health System. In past roles, Stovall served as a division president for PHNS in Dallas, Texas, a partner in the national healthcare practice of the Hay Group in Dallas, and as a corporate vice president at Presbyterian Healthcare System in Dallas. He also served in a number of senior leadership roles at Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas.

Stovall will report to Ascension Florida President and CEO Tom VanOsdol.

“Henry has a wealth of experience leading healthcare organizations, developing and successfully implementing plans for strategic growth while improving hospital and health system operations and the patient, family and caregiver experience,” said VanOsdol. “Henry brings a strong, proven record of success in building trusted and mutually-beneficial relationships with physicians, staff and community leaders to Sacred Heart and Ascension Florida. He has a passion for setting the highest standards for quality, safety and value, and he has demonstrated a steadfast and unwavering commitment to our faith-based mission to serve and care holistically for those most in need.”

Stovall earned a bachelor’s degree from Mississippi College, a master’s degree in healthcare administration from the University of Mississippi, and he completed a post-graduate residency in Hospital administration at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas.