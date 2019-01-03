The Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School boys basketball team won its first two district contests and entered the holiday break 5-2 on the season.

Not a bad start considering five players were still playing in the football playoffs until a couple of weeks ago.

“I am excited about our district start,” said Coach Sandy Quinn, Jr. “But there is still a lot of work to be done. We have only been playing together, the whole team, for about two weeks.

“It takes time to get (the football players) acclimated and get them shots at the basket and into basketball shape.”

The Tiger Sharks hosted the Gulf County Classic before the Christmas break, facing a pair of Bay County teams.

On the opening day, Port St. Joe dropped a close game to Bay High with Kendre Gant’s 19 points leading the way.

Jan Lowe added 16 points.

The following day, the Tiger Sharks faced Arnold, winning 55-47.

Gant led all scorers with 36 points, including nailing 16 of 19 from the free throw line.

“He was basically unstoppable,” Quinn said.

Prior to the Classic, the Tiger Sharks opened District 4-1A with a pair of wins.

The Tiger Sharks, the defending district champion, hosted Bozeman and routed the Bucks 77-30.

Travis Roberson led all scorers with 25 points and Drew Jones and Gene Quinn each added 10 points.

Port St. Joe also faced county and district rival Wewahitchka, winning 57-34.

Roberson had 14 points and Gant and Jones each added 10 points.

“The kids are excited and I am excited,” Quinn said. “The community is excited.

“But we have work to do and it’s not going to come easy anytime you wear a jersey that says PSJ teams are coming for you. No one likes to lose to Port St. Joe and everybody wants to beat Port St. Joe.”