Betty Temple Godfrey (Nanny), 93, passed into the presence of her savior on December 31, 2018 at Capital Regional Medical Center in Tallahassee, FL after a brief illness. Betty was born February 1, 1925 in Warren, AR and moved to Port St. Joe in 1938 when the St. Joe Paper Co. began operations. She graduated from Port St. Joe High School in 1941 and attended Centenary College in Shreveport, LA. She married Elmore Myrick Godfrey III on June 1, 1943 and spent 75-and-a-half years with him until his passing on Nov. 5, 2018. She is now reunited with the love of her life and her Lord whom she loved so dearly. Betty accepted Christ as her savior in 1955 and was on the charter members of Faith Bible Church, founded in 1959, where she taught Sunday School.

Betty was founder of J.O.Y. Clubs in Port St. Joe during the 1970s and 1980s. J.O.Y. stood for Jesus, Others and You and taught young girls the message of love from Jesus Christ.

Joy was indeed what Betty expressed when she shared her faith with others. She was full of joy when she would talk about never being separated from the people you love and spending eternity with them, joyously.

There is a celebration in heaven today as she is rejoicing with her husband, son and loved ones.

Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who truly adored her grandchildren. She will truly be missed by all who knew her.

Betty was predeceased by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.L. Temple, her husband, Capt. Elmore M. Godfrey, III, her son, James Pope Godfrey and great-grandson, Kaleb Allen.

She is survived by her son, Elmore Myrick Godfrey IV and wife Sandra; nieces, Ellen Luttrell and Sarah Harper and husband Roy; grandchildren, Cheyenne Edwards and husband Rob, Brigette Yeager and husband Ryan, Meredith Allen, Stone Swatts and wife Dana J and Dana Kerigan and husband Jack; great-grandchildren, Cole and Taylor Grace Edwards, R.J. and Drew Yeager, Kyleigh Baxter, Kelsey and Karter Allen, Abby Swatts, Campbell and Camryn Swatts, Brooke and Bayleigh Hattaway, Jaclyn and Joseph Kerigan.

A special thanks to all her caregivers over the past year; Emerald Coast Hospice, Covenant Hospice, Cross Shores and Cross Winds Nursing Homes and Home Health Care. You always treated her with such dignity and kindness.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideons International in the name of Betty Godfrey.