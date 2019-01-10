PANAMA CITY— CareerSource Gulf Coast is hosting a Healthcare Job Fair on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. CT. The event will take place at Gulf Coast State College, 5230 US-98 in Panama City, in the Student Union East building.

This job fair is for qualified candidates looking to gain employment in the healthcare industry. Candidates will be able to meet with employers face-to-face to discuss employment opportunities.

As of Jan. 6, nine (9) employers were registered to attend the event, including Blountstown Health & Rehab Center, Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center, Covenant Care, Orlando Health, Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, Florida State Hospital and Sunland Center. These employers are hiring for various healthcare industry occupations, including Registered Nurses (RN’s), Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA’s) and Medical Assistants.

There is still time for employers to register for the event. If you are an employer in the healthcare industry interested in participating, please contact a member of the CareerSource Gulf Coast marketing team at (850) 876-4342 no-later-than Jan. 9 by 4 p.m. CST.

If you are interested in participating as a job seeker, we encourage you to come dressed in business-casual attire with printed copies of your resume and contact information. Please be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.

For more information on this event, please visit www.careersourcegc.com/Newsroom-Events

CareerSource Gulf Coast provides free services to job seekers and employers in Bay, Gulf and Franklin Counties, with offices operated in all three counties. Visit www.careersourcegc.com to learn more about our professional workforce development and job placement services.