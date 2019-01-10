Clair Phillips Roberson passed away peaceably after a short illness on January 7, 2019 at Halifax Hospice Care Center in Orange City, Florida. She had been temporarily relocated to central Florida from Lisenby Care Center in Panama City after Hurricane Michael.

She was born on August 4, 1932 in Montgomery, Alabama where she lived until moving to Port St. Joe in 1967. The most important thing in her life was her family. She was married to Walter H. Roberson for 59 years prior to his death. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wiley and Velia Phillips, brothers, Wiley Phillips, Jr., George Phillips, Ray Phillips and Glenn Phillips. She is survived by her sons, Ralph C. Roberson (Margaret), Kevin Roberson (Stephanie), and daughters Selina Waller (Bill), and Tamara Barnes; brothers, Robert Phillips (June), Johnny Phillips (Sue); sisters, Nancy Fisher, Wila Halbert (Robert). She leaves nine grandchildren: Chris Roberson (Kiki), Matt Roberson (Beth), Karen Waller, Lee Waller, Blake Barnes (Caitlin), Brett Barnes, Nancy-Clair Freeman (Josh), Katie Roberson, Cameron Roberson, and six great-grandchildren.

She was affectionately known as “Banny” to her grandchildren, and the many children she taught in Sunday school and G.A.’s as a longtime member of the Highland View Baptist and Long Avenue Baptist churches. She was a community Mom to the many friends of her children where they were welcome with good food always available.

Her services will be held at Highland View Baptist Church, 310 Ling Ave., Highland View, on Saturday, January 12, 2019, with visitation at 2 p.m. ET and funeral service at 3 p.m. ET.