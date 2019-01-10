On New Year’s Eve, I sat eating black-eyed peas, collard greens, tomato pie, ham and cornbread, think “how lucky” I really am. It has been a wonderful holiday season with all of my children being out of college and home for a few weeks. I will always cherish that time with them.

However, this holiday season has been much like the movie, “Christmas Vacation,” for me with one disaster or bad thing after another. The Griswold family seemed to have survived, so I am holding out a little hope.

My first disaster or bit of bad news was from the dentist, when he told me it looked like he was going to have to do a remove and replace the front tooth I have had trouble with since I was a child. That alone, I could take, as long as they numb me up. I’ve always wanted to carry something around in my mouth more valuable than the car I drive.

Then on Christmas Day, as I was bending over to pick up dog poop in my yard and it felt like someone stuck me in the back with a needle. I had pulled something in my back that brought me to my knees. With the kids and the in-laws in town, I had four dogs in the house and a yard full of poop. So, when asked, “How’d you hurt your back?” I just answer “Picking up poop.”

It’s an honest answer that most folks won’t believe, but so what…

I’ve crunched numbers and worked with various projects, vehicles and satellites for about 30 years now. So with a bad tooth and a bad back, I wasn’t so disturbed when they told all of us not to come to work for a week or two. Working on the third week now, I’m still thankful, because of my present health. However, I do hope that the correct decisions are made and I get to go back to my number crunching job soon.

After that, it was only fitting that I got a cold or a “a touch” of the flu… that way every time I coughed, my back would remind me not to forget about it. By this time, two of my kids are back at college and I’m still living in the middle of a country song, just waiting to get hit by a mad grandmother or disgruntled fellow government worker.

As I was writing my country song and eating my black-eyed peas, I received a text from an anonymous source noting that one of my students at one of the colleges I teach for part-time had cheated on an exam a few months ago. So, why come forward now and tell me this? The anonymous source had no problem telling me that the reason they knew was that they were married to the cheater, and they “Thought it was the right thing to do.”

That’s about all I can say about that, other than I think there were probably other legalities and name changes involved.

My health problems are still pretty bad, but not that bad… There are many folks whose health concerns far outweigh mine. So for those folks, I’ve been eating black-eyed peas for over a week. I figured out how to make them in my pressure cooking instant pot contraption and they sure are good.

They say black-eyed peas will bring you luck, have you ever wondered why?

As most Southerners, I believe that it dates back to the War Between the States. Black-eyed peas were considered animal food back then. General Sherman's Union troops thought they were just way above eating black-eyed peas. When the North’s soldiers raided the South’s food supplies, they say that they took everything except the peas and salted pork. The Southerners considered themselves lucky to be left with those meager supplies, and with them, they survived the winter.

Peas, black-eyed peas specifically, became symbolic of luck for Southerners. And for me, picking up poop became symbolic of throwing out your back.

